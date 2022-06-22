I'm Dying Laughing At These Scammers Who Tried To Rip People Off And Got Totally And Completely Destroyed In The Process

·1 min read

If you're like me, then about 79% of the texts you get these days are scammer or spam texts. It can be enough to drive one up a wall and to the left. To the left! Join me, if you will, as we look at some people who absolutely dunked on some scammers.

Take for example...

1.The forgetful scam:

scammer who forgets to send link
reddit.com

2.The Earth scam:

scammer who asks where eartth is located
reddit.com

3.The group chat scam:

scammer who trries to scam a group chat
reddit.com

4.The ramen scam:

a scam text that someone responded to with a photo of their plate of ramen
reddit.com

5.The URL scam:

scammer sends a url that literally says scam chargeback
reddit.com

6.The intimate scam:

person who puts on porn to waste a scammers time
reddit.com

7.The 18th century scam:

person who says to a scammer they only take payment in chicken
reddit.com

8.The Android scam:

scammer who says they are texting from an iphone but are texting from an android
reddit.com

9.The slice scam:

scammer asking for intercourse and person asking for pizza
reddit.com

10.The puppy scam:

someone signing up a scammer for a bunch of services
Twitter: @bradchriswick

11.The Grabaholma scam:

scammer being made to say grabaholma nuts
reddit.com

12.The bot scam:

scammer who is definitely a robot
reddit.com

13.The farewell party scam:

scammer who completely gets wrong who they are talking with
reddit.com

14.The real estate scam:

person tries to buy real estate and someone says there are a lot of bloodstains there
reddit.com

15.The USA scam:

scammer says they are from the fictional state of columbus
reddit.com

16.The business partner scam:

person pretends to be business partners with a scammer and gets them angered
reddit.com

17.The void scam:

scammer asks for nudes and gets met with an existential warning
reddit.com

18.The ticket scam:

scammer getting called out and freaking out
reddit.com

19.The neighborly scam:

someone pretending to be a neighbor
reddit.com

20.The verification scam:

scammer being told to go f themselves
reddit.com

21.The Houston scam:

scammer saying they are from houston but it is revealed they are from nigeriia
reddit.com

22.The destruction scam:

someone responding to a scammers threat by saying they can go ahead and destroy their phone since all they have is photos of pigeons
reddit.com

23.The cat scam:

person who sends a scammer a funny piicture of a cat
reddit.com

24.The Diana scam:

scammer who tries to say they arre diana's friend and getts angry when called out
reddit.com

25.The Office scam:

reddit.com
reddit.com

26.The Medieval scam:

someone sends a nsfw pic and they send a pic of a trebuchet back
reddit.com

27.The ancient legend scam:

person who tells a scammer a long rambling story
reddit.com

28.The scam from beyond the grave:

scammer gets called out on using a deceased person's facebook to scam
reddit.com

29.The scam a scammer scam:

person who tries to gett a scammer to buy them gift cards
reddit.com

30.The caregiver scam:

scammer gets told off
reddit.com

31.The Lord of the Rings scam:

person says their name is sauron
reddit.com

32.And, finally, the honest scam:

text reading this is a scam send me money
reddit.com

