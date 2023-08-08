321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (August 8)

Boeing, NASA announce Starliner delay

Last month, the debut crewed flight test of Boeing's Starliner astronaut capsule was delayed indefinitely because of safety and hardware-related concerns, the latest in a slew of problems that have kept the spacecraft grounded for over a year. Now, company and NASA officials have announced a Starliner flight to the International Space Station won't be possible any time this year.

Draper Labs buys land in Titusville

Draper Laboratories, a Massachussetts-based research and engineering non-profit and major player in the space industry, will be expanding to Titusville.

Draper this past week announced a purchase of over five acres of land near the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for $2.2 million. In a release, the company said it plans to provide engineering and research and development services for national security, space systems and electronic systems customers at the new campus.

Upcoming launches:

August 10: SpaceX Starlink 6-9

Company / Agency: Internal SpaceX mission

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9

Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Launch Window: Between 8 p.m. EDT and midnight

Trajectory: TBD

Weather: 50% “go” increases to 80% by end of window

Landing: Drone ship

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space

About: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the company's latest batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

August 25: SpaceX Crew-7

Company / Agency: SpaceX for NASA

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9

Location: Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center

Launch Time: 3:49 a.m. EDT

Trajectory: Northeast

Weather: TBD

Landing: TBD

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space

About: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov on NASA's next long-duration crewed mission to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Endurance Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Notes: Rescheduled from August 15. Rescheduled from August 17. Rescheduled from August 21.



