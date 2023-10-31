321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Oct. 31)

After earlier scrub, SpaceX Starlink launch streaks across Brevard sky en route to orbit

After a Sunday night scrub, SpaceX's launch director made a welcome announcement during a subsequent second try Monday night at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

"Go for launch," he said with 45 seconds remaining on the countdown clock.

Scrub! SpaceX stands down from Sunday night launch attempt just 30 seconds before liftoff

Live updates: SpaceX crews scrubbed the scheduled Sunday night launch of a Falcon 9 rocket on a Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission was moved to Monday night.

DoD: Hypersonic missile test from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station does not occur

After at least two previous scrubs, the Department of Defense planned again to launch a hypersonic missile Thursday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during a classified flight test.

But the previously undisclosed operation did not happen, a spokesperson with the Office of the Secretary of Defense confirmed to FLORIDA TODAY.

ULA targets Christmas Eve for inaugural launch of Vulcan Centaur rocket from Cape Canaveral

United Launch Alliance is now targeting Christmas Eve to attempt to launch its new Vulcan Centaur rocket on an inaugural mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

“The reason it’s Christmas Eve is because of science: orbital mechanics," ULA CEO Tory Bruno said Tuesday during a CNBC interview.

Project Autobahn may bring undisclosed major aerospace company to Melbourne airport

An undisclosed major aerospace-defense corporation is eyeing 111 acres at Melbourne Orlando International Airport as a potential site for a secretive major economic development project.

Space Florida appears to be involved in the process, agenda materials show.

Upcoming launches:

Friday, Nov. 3: SpaceX Starlink 6-26

Though SpaceX has yet to announce this mission, a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational advisory issued Monday night indicates the following Friday rocket launch window:

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9.

Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Launch window: 6:23 to 10:54 p.m. EDT.

Trajectory: Southeast.

Weather: TBD.

Landing: Drone ship.

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space

About: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the company's latest batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Sunday, Nov. 5: SpaceX CRS-29

Company / Agency: SpaceX for NASA.

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9.

Location: Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Launch Time: 10:01 p.m. EDT.

Trajectory: Northeast.

Weather: TBD.

Landing: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Landing Zone 1.

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space

About: A Falcon 9 rocket will launch SpaceX’s 29th commercial resupply mission for NASA to the International Space Station. A Dragon cargo capsule will deliver new science investigations, food, supplies, and equipment to the international crew. The research includes work to understand interactions between weather on Earth and space, and laser communications.

Notes: Rescheduled from Wednesday, Nov. 1.

