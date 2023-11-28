321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Nov. 28)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a batch of Starlink satellites lifts off early Wednesday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX targets late-night Falcon 9 launch Tuesday for Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX aims to send its next Falcon 9 rocket soaring into space Tuesday during another late-night launch window, with a 11:01 p.m. EST target liftoff time from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This mission — which will lift another payload of 23 Starlink internet-beaming satellites into low-Earth orbit — has a 4-hour window with backup launch opportunities until 2:59 a.m. EST Wednesday.

Read the full story here.

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch early Wednesday morning marks 65th this year from Cape Canaveral

After a series of delays totaling nearly four hours, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket early Wednesday morning while most Space Coast residents were fast asleep.

The Starlink 6-29 mission, which elevated another batch of 23 internet-beaming satellites into low-Earth orbit, was initially scheduled for liftoff at 11:01 p.m. EST Tuesday.

Read the full story here.

SpaceX targets late-night Monday launch of Falcon 9 rocket on Starlink satellite mission

SpaceX is targeting Monday for the latest launch window in a series of late-night rocket liftoffs to expand its ever-growing Starlink high-speed internet satellite constellation.

Though SpaceX has yet to confirm the existence of the Starlink 6-30 mission, various navigational warnings indicate its 4½-hour launch window will open at 11 p.m. EST Monday and continue beyond midnight to 3:31 a.m. Tuesday.

Read the full story here.

ULA, Aerojet Rocketdyne mark 60-year partnership while prepping for Vulcan Centaur launch

United Launch Alliance and Aerojet Rocketdyne are celebrating the successful history of their Centaur-RL10 rocket-engine tandem, which dates back 60 years to the formative days of the Space Race.

Meanwhile, both companies are busily making preparations for their team's future. Two of Aerojet Rocketdyne's workhorse RL10 engines will power a ULA Centaur V upper stage during the maiden flight of the ULA's new Vulcan rocket on Christmas Eve at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Read the full story here.

Next SpaceX launch: Friday, Dec. 2

A National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency navigational warning shows a 4½-hour rocket launch window will open late Friday night and extend beyond midnight into Saturday morning. SpaceX has not confirmed this mission yet:

About: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Launch window: 11 p.m. Friday to 3:11 a.m. Saturday.

Location: Launch Complex 40.

Trajectory: Southeast.

Local sonic boom: No.

Booster landing: Drone ship out on the Atlantic Ocean.

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space.

For the latest schedule updates at the Cape, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Nov. 28)