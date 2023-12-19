321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Dec. 19)

Scrub! SpaceX halts countdown of Falcon 9 launch amid winds Tuesday night at Cape

SpaceX has scrubbed tonight’s launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

No official explanation has been publicly released.

Windy weather thwarts SpaceX Falcon 9 launch attempt again; no new liftoff date scheduled

Following four postponed SpaceX missions in a row since Monday on the Space Coast, SpaceX has pushed back Wednesday night's Falcon 9 rocket launch attempt from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

"Due to unfavorable recovery weather conditions in the Atlantic Ocean, we are standing down from today's Falcon 9 launch of Starlink," SpaceX announced in a Wednesday afternoon tweet.

SpaceX may try Starlink Falcon 9 launch again Sunday night after windy weather subsides

SpaceX officials are targeting late Sunday night for the next weather-delayed Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station — with hopes that tropical-storm-strength winds from this weekend's looming "no-name storm" will have swept out to sea.

Though SpaceX has not made an official announcement, a Coast Guard advisory shows the Starlink 6-34 launch window reopens about 11 p.m. EST Sunday and lasts past midnight to 3:30 a.m. Monday.

SpaceX postpones Falcon 9 launch to Monday night for next Starlink mission from Cape

Launch day is postponed: SpaceX is now targeting late Monday night for its next Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, navigational warnings show.

SpaceX's new launch window opens at 11 p.m. Monday and lasts until 3:31 a.m. EST Tuesday, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Federal Aviation Administration advisories show.

Updates: SpaceX Starlink launch Monday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida

Welcome to FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team live coverage of tonight’s SpaceX Starlink 6-34 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

