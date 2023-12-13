321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Dec. 12)

Rick Neale, Florida Today
·1 min read

Following is live coverage of Thursday's 12:07 a.m. EST liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX extends space-payload lead with early Thursday Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

Wednesday night, SpaceX announced Starlink high-speed internet is now available in Honduras, expanding its sizable service footprint across the Western Hemisphere.

Hours later, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Blue Origin virtual-reality capsule exhibit opens at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Orange flames began billowing below the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket capsule, which slowly ascended with shaking seats above the arid, brown West Texas desert stretching across the horizon outside the window.

"We have liftoff. New Shepard has cleared the tower," a voice announced.

Scrub! SpaceX halts countdown of Falcon 9 launch amid winds Tuesday night at Cape

  • Amazon is swallowing its pride to ensure its internet satellites get to orbit on time

    Amazon announced a deal with SpaceX for three Falcon 9 launches in 2025 that will carry some of its Project Kuiper satellites to orbit. SpaceX is Amazon's top competitor in the satellite internet space, and a rival of Blue Origin — founder Jeff Bezos' aerospace company.

  • Max Q: A Starlink terminal and a Kuiper terminal walk into a bar

    SpaceX is known for its vertical integration, but one component it’s been outsourcing is parachutes — until earlier this month, when the company quietly acquired parachute vendor Pioneer Aerospace after its parent company went bankrupt. Saving a vendor from dissolution — which would’ve likely been Pioneer’s fate, given the bankruptcy of its parent company — seems like a strong gesture on the part of SpaceX.

  • Amazon signs 3-launch deal with SpaceX for Project Kuiper satellite internet constellation

    Amazon has purchased three Falcon 9 launches from SpaceX to support deployment of its Project Kuiper mega-constellation, the company said Friday. The new deal comes scarcely two months after it was revealed that Amazon was facing a lawsuit over its decision not to consider SpaceX -- the most reliable rocket company on the planet -- in its first round of launch contracts. Kuiper is planning a constellation of 3,236 satellites in low Earth orbit; the U.S. Federal Communications Commission required Amazon to deploy at least half of that figure by 2026.

  • SpaceX launches Starship for the second time, going farther than ever before

    SpaceX flew Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, for the second time today — and even though both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage had to be blown up in midair, it was still a huge success for the company best known for taking a rapidly iterative approach to hardware development. The rocket lifted off at 7:03 a.m. CST from SpaceX's massive Starship development and launch facilities near Boca Chica, Texas. At liftoff, all 33 Raptor engines on the Super Heavy booster were lit and none went out during the mission, which is a huge improvement from the first launch, which lost around six engines between lift-off and flight.

  • FCC issues final denial of $885M Starlink subsidy

    The FCC has made a final denial of Starlink's application for $885 million in public funds to expand its orbital communications infrastructure to cover parts of rural America, saying the company "failed to demonstrate that it could deliver the promised service." As previously reported, the money in question was part of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, a multibillion-dollar program to subsidize the rollout of internet service in places where private companies have previously decided it’s too expensive or distant to do so. The $885 million was first set aside for Starlink in 2020, corresponding to the company's bid on how much connectivity it could provide, at what cost and to which regions.

  • True Anomaly raises $100M to scale space security tech

    True Anomaly has closed $100 million in new funding, a strong signal that the appetite for startups operating at the intersection of space and defense is far from abating. The new round was led by Riot Ventures, with participation from Eclipse, ACME Capital, Menlo Ventures, Narya, 645 Ventures, Rocketship.vc, Champion Hill Ventures and FiveNine Ventures. True Anomaly is looking to fill a critical gap in space situational awareness and defensive operations through software and hardware, including the line of autonomous spacecraft capable of rendezvous and proximity operations.