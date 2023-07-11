321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (July 11)

SpaceX launches first of two missions this week

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the company's latest batch of Starlink internet satellites late Sunday, setting the stage for a similar mission to take flight in just a few days.

At 11:58 p.m. EDT, the 230-foot rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Launch Complex 40 with 22 of the internet-beaming satellites and flew along a southeastern trajectory. Eight-and-a-half minutes after liftoff, the 162-foot booster landed on a drone ship near the Bahamas, completing a record-breaking 16th flight to date. The booster is now SpaceX's fleet leader.

Upcoming launches:

July 14: SpaceX Starlink 5-15

Company / Agency: Internal SpaceX mission

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9

Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Launch Window: 12:10 a.m. to 1:41 a.m. EDT

Trajectory: TBD

Weather: TBD

Landing: A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship

About: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the company's latest batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Late July TBD: SpaceX USSF-52

Company / Agency: SpaceX for the U.S. Space Force

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Location: Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center

Launch Window: TBD

Trajectory: East-Northeast

Weather: TBD

Landing: TBD

About: A triple-core SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket will launch the USSF-52 mission for the U.S. Space Force from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The exact nature of the spacecraft is classified.

