321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (June 20)

Weather OK for Delta IV Heavy launch

As United Launch Alliance prepares for its first launch of the year on Wednesday, teams will be watching the weather closely around Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Weather looks mostly OK but a chance of storms could hinder the launch. If schedules hold, teams at Launch Complex 37 will likely face 75% "go" conditions for the scheduled 3:29 a.m. EDT liftoff of a three-core Delta IV Heavy rocket with a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.

Decades later, Sally Ride's legacy lives on

Sally Ride shattered the glass ceiling on June 18, 1983, in dramatic fashion aboard NASA’s space shuttle Challenger to become the first American woman in space.

Now on the 40th anniversary of her first historic spaceflight and 11 years after her death from pancreatic cancer, NASA is preparing to launch the first mission to the moon with a woman onboard. While going to space is what thrust Ride into the spotlight, it was her advocacy for improving thesafety of human spaceflight and her effort tomake high-quality scientific education available to more young people that cemented her legacy.

Upcoming launches:

June 21: ULA NROL-68

Company / Agency: United Launch Alliance for the National Reconnaissance Office

Rocket: Delta IV Heavy

Location: Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Launch Time: 3:29 a.m. EDT

Trajectory: East

Weather: 75% "go"

Landing: None; Delta IV Heavy is expendable

About: A three-core United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket will launch a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office. This will be the second-to-last flight for Delta IV Heavy before its retirement.

June 23: SpaceX Starlink 5-12

Company / Agency: Internal SpaceX mission

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9

Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Launch Window: 9:00 a.m. to 12:12 p.m. EDT

Trajectory: TBD

Weather: TBD

Landing: Drone ship

About: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the company's latest batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and land the Falcon 9 first-stage booster on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

