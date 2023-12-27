321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Dec. 26)

Spaceship Neptune balloon capsule taking shape in Titusville hangar for 2024 test flight

Resembling a white whiffle ball spanning 14½ feet across, Space Perspective's prototype Spaceship Neptune is taking shape to soar on a series of test flights to the brink of space — beneath a huge hydrogen-filled balloon.

Spaceship Neptune is a pressurized circular capsule expected to take its inaugural flight during the first quarter of 2024, said Taber MacCallum, co-founder and co-CEO of Space Perspective.

SpaceX targets Friday night for record-extending 70th launch this year from Cape Canaveral

Unprecedented: SpaceX's next rocket launch, which is scheduled for late Friday night, will mark the record-extending 70th this year from Cape Canaveral.

And afterward — with nine days remaining on the 2023 calendar — will SpaceX send up another orbital launch or two for good measure?

Updates: SpaceX Starlink launch Saturday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida

Welcome to FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team live coverage of tonight’s SpaceX Starlink 6-32 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches early Saturday; rocket booster logs 19th landing atop drone ship

After its target launch time pushed back past midnight, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocketed into low-Earth orbit early Saturday morning amid a moderate risk of upper-level wind shear.

The SpaceX Starlink 6-32 mission lifted off from Launch Complex 40 at 12:33 a.m. EST at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. That represented a 93-minute delay from the original 11 p.m. Friday target.

Titusville large-scale industrial park near airport to house space, aerospace tenants

Officials hope to kick off construction early next year on Space Coast Innovation Park, a future 1.1-million-square-foot, five-building industrial spaceport complex across 100 acres alongside Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville.

The opening construction phase calls for a trio of buildings spanning a combined 639,040 square feet for space-industry and aerospace tenants off Grissom Parkway. For comparison's sake, Amazon's recently built distribution center in Melbourne between West Eau Gallie Boulevard and Sarno Road measures 141,360 square feet, a site plan shows.

SpaceX Falcon 9 booster tips over at sea, returns to Port Canaveral as battered wreckage

Like long spaghetti strands, cables dangled from the mangled cylindrical base of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster into the waters of Port Canaveral as it floated home via a small watercraft flotilla following a Christmas mishap at sea.

Identified as B1058, this bashed-up booster tipped over atop its drone ship early Monday morning amid rough seas and gusty winds, SpaceX announced.

