321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

An artist rendering depicts the exterior of the free-flying Axiom Station with decals depicting international partnerships. The Axiom Station will first begin as a single module attached to Node 2 of the ISS before detaching to become an independent space station in 2028.

Wave of private space stations in the works to replace aging ISS

For the past 20 years, commercial space companies have focused on ways of getting people and cargo to space.

Now, they are turning their attention to creating destinations in space.

With the International Space Station set to be decommissioned by 2030, NASA will transition from premier gatekeeper of U.S. access to the space station to become just one of many customers of private space stations in what many hope will be a robust low-Earth orbit economy.

Currently, there are only two destinations in low-Earth orbit, the ISS and a smaller modular station being built by China.

Within the next decade, NASA expects that to change.

Blue Origin's New Glenn launch from the Cape pushed back again

Blue Origin's Exploration Park campus, located just outside Kennedy Space Center's main entrance, is home to New Glenn rocket production facilities. The company's fabrication and production footprint totals more than a million square feet.

Blue Origin's upcoming heavy-lift New Glenn rocket will have to wait at least another year for its Florida debut, according to recent comments by an executive later confirmed by the company itself.

Speaking Tuesday during the Satellite 2022 conference in Washington, D.C., Blue Origin's senior vice president of the New Glenn program, Jarrett Jones, said the rocket would not fly from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station before the end of this year as previously planned. Details on a new timeframe were not offered.

A Blue Origin spokesperson later confirmed Jones' comments and said the 322-foot rocket recently completed a design review but will not be ready in time to fly from Launch Complex 36 this year.

"After completing our final design review and getting our agreements with our current customers, it won’t be the end of this year," the spokesperson said. "We’re communicating on a new date with our customers."

NASA wants second lunar lander to compete with SpaceX

Blue Origin is the prime contractor for the "National Team," which includes Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Draper. The team’s design is a three-stage lander that harnesses the proven spaceflight heritage of each team.

NASA will choose a second company to develop a lunar lander to complement SpaceX's Starship to ensure a sustainable human presence on the moon.

NASA last year selected SpaceX as its sole commercial partner to ferry astronauts to the lunar surface from an orbiting "Gateway" space station as part of the agency's Artemis program.

NASA administrator, Bill Nelson, said he expects about one human mission to the moon each year after Artemis III, now set for 2025.

“But beyond Artemis III we want to increase the healthy competition and advance our lunar capabilities to support more science, more exploration and an emerging lunar marketplace," said Jim Free, associate administrator for NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate.

Shunning Russia OneWeb signs deal with SpaceX for satellite launches

OneWeb, the parent company of a Space Coast satellite manufacturing facility, signed a deal with SpaceX to launch internet satellites that had previously flown on Russian Soyuz rockets.

In a brief statement, OneWeb said last week said it entered into an agreement with SpaceX to fly its internet-beaming satellites starting later this year. The company did not offer details on pricing and did not say which of the sites – Florida or California – would host the launches.

"Terms of the agreement with SpaceX are confidential," OneWeb said.

