321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Nov. 21)

Eat up! Here's what's on the Thanksgiving menu for International Space Station crew

"The food that NASA’s early astronauts had to eat in space is a testament to their fortitude," reads a NASA space-food synopsis that describes how Mercury astronauts had to consume unappetizing bite-sized cubes and semi-liquids, stuffed into aluminum tubes.

But this Thanksgiving, the multinational crew aboard the International Space Station will feast on a cornucopia of tasty meats, side dishes and desserts, courtesy of a SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule resupply run to the orbiting outpost roughly 250 miles above sea level.

Read the full story here.

SpaceX Starlink target launch window pushes back to Friday night amid stormy Cape forecast

With stormy weather and large oceanic swells sweeping along Florida's East Coast, SpaceX postponed a Falcon 9 rocket launch one day to a new 4½-hour window, extending from late Friday into early Saturday morning.

Though SpaceX had yet to confirm this mission's existence, a new Federal Aviation Administration navigational warning showed a Starlink 6-28 primary launch window lasting from 11 p.m. Friday until 3:31 a.m. EST Saturday. That's 24 hours later than the original window announced earlier this week.

Read the full story here.

Updates: SpaceX Starlink launch Saturday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida

Following is live coverage of Saturday's 12:05 a.m. EST liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on the Starlink 6-28 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Read the full story here.

SpaceX rocket shrouded by mist during Saturday early morning launch from Cape Canaveral

Quickly swallowed by a shroud of thick mist, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took flight in the darkness early Saturday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX's Starlink 6-28 mission lifted another 23 internet-beaming satellites into low-Earth orbit at 12:05 a.m. EST from Launch Complex 40 — though the rocket essentially could not be seen by spectators from as close as Cocoa Beach.

Read the full story here.

Upcoming launch: SpaceX targets late-night Falcon 9 mission Tuesday from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is targeting its next Falcon 9 rocket launch during another late-night launch window that opens at 11 p.m. EST Tuesday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, navigational warnings indicate.

The mission — which will lift another payload of Starlink internet-beaming satellites into low-Earth orbit — has a 4½-hour launch window that extends past midnight to 3:31 a.m. EST Wednesday.

Read the full story here.

For the latest schedule updates at the Cape, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Nov. 21)