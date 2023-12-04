321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Dec. 5)

All Points to build large spacecraft processing complex at NASA's Kennedy Space Center

All Points, a Merritt Island aerospace-logistics company, plans to build spacecraft processing facilities measuring more than half a million square feet across 60 acres south of NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center.

The company's Space Prep division hopes to open the complex in 2026. Plans call for a 260,000-square-foot spacecraft processing center with high bays to handle large spacecraft and nosecone fairings up to 10 meters in diameter.

Mysterious military X-37B space plane to launch on Falcon Heavy from Kennedy Space Center

First launched in April 2010, the Space Force's secretive X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle has racked up 3,774 days in space during its six classified missions. That sum totals more than 10.3 years in orbit.

Now, the X-37B robotic space plane's seventh mission will kick off within days. Most details remain unknown — not surprising, considering the mystery that surrounds this vehicle.

Surpassing all metrics: SpaceX launch window set for record 67th launch of 2023 at Cape

Look for another SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to take flight late Friday night or early Saturday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Federal Aviation Administration navigational warnings show a SpaceX Starlink rocket launch window will open at 11 p.m. EST Friday.

SpaceX launch delayed to Saturday night, but 'go for launch' weather odds are only 40%

SpaceX crews have postponed Friday night's Falcon 9 rocket launch attempt from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, opting to try instead for Saturday night.

SpaceX is now targeting liftoff at 11 p.m. EST Saturday, the company announced via tweet. This mission will send another payload of 23 Starlink satellites soaring into low-Earth orbit from Launch Complex 40.

Updates: SpaceX Starlink launch Saturday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida

Welcome to FLORIDA TODAY's Space Team live coverage of tonight’s SpaceX Starlink 6-31 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches on Saturday night from Cape Canaveral amid cloudy forecast

"Falcon 9 is in startup."

"Go for launch."

" ... Five, four, three, two, one. Engines full power. And liftoff! Go Falcon. Go Starlink."

SpaceX launch personnel counted down the final minute before liftoff of Saturday night's Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which bucked the odds and streaked skyward amid a cloudy forecast and sporadic rainstorms across Brevard County.

