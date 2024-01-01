321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Jan. 2)

SpaceX targets Thursday night Falcon Heavy launch. Will Falcon 9 also launch hours later?

SpaceX is now targeting 8:07 p.m. EST Thursday to launch a triple-core Falcon Heavy rocket and lift the Space Force's X-37B uncrewed mysterious "mini-shuttle" space plane into orbit.

Expect to hear window-rattling sonic booms in select locations along the Space Coast. After stage separation along a northerly trajectory, the Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters will target landings at SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Read the full story here.

Updates: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy, Falcon 9 Starlink missions from Cape Canaveral

Updates: Scroll down for live coverage of the Dec. 28 SpaceX back-to-back liftoffs of a Falcon Heavy rocket and a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral.

Read the full story here.

SpaceX doubleheader: Falcon Heavy, Falcon 9 soar back-to-back, marking 72 launches in 2023

During a crisp, spectacular evening for spectators and photographers, SpaceX crews launched a Falcon Heavy triple-core rocket followed by a Falcon 9 rocket within a 2-hour, 54-minute span Thursday night from Cape Canaveral, capping a record-shattering year.

The SpaceX doubleheader marked the 71st and 72nd orbital launches of 2023 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center and neighboring Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. That eclipses the previous record of 57 launches, which was established last year.

Read the full story here.

Race for bandwidth: Internet satellites fuel record-breaking launch year on Space Coast

The high-tech race for SpaceX, Amazon and competitors to create mega-constellations of internet-beaming satellites is spurring record-shattering rocket launch activity on the Space Coast.

Why? Worldwide broadband data delivery will become a new, invisible 21st century "backbone of our society" — much like underground sewer pipes and undersea telegraph cables during the 19th century, said Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

Read the full story here.

For the latest launch schedule updates from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Jan. 2)