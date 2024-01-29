321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Jan. 30)

Fallen astronauts honored during NASA Day of Remembrance event at KSC Visitor Complex

Apollo 1. Challenger. Columbia.

Observed the fourth Thursday of January every year, NASA's solemn Day of Remembrance honors the fallen astronauts from America's lost space missions.

"Today is an important day for NASA and the nation to recognize the contribution and sacrifice made in pursuit of space exploration and discovery," Burt Summerfield, KSC associate director of management, told an audience Thursday during Day of Remembrance activities at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

SpaceX rockets to launch Sunday and Tuesday, including mission to International Space Station

Grab that camera: Prepare for a pair of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches Sunday night and Tuesday afternoon from Florida's Space Coast.

First up — though SpaceX has yet to publicly announce this Starlink 6-38 mission — a Federal Aviation Administration navigational warning indicates the launch window will open Sunday night.

SpaceX launch recap: Updates from Starlink Falcon 9 launch Sunday from Cape Canaveral

Launch recap: Scroll down for live coverage of the Sunday, Jan. 28, liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral.

Starlink launch sends Falcon 9 rocket booster on 18th flight. Next: Tuesday launch to ISS

A much-traveled SpaceX Falcon 9 first-stage booster notched its 18th flight during a Sunday night Starlink launch from windy Kennedy Space Center.

The rocket booster successfully landed aboard SpaceX's drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean after the 8:10 p.m. EST liftoff from pad 39A at KSC.

Rocket launches in Florida: Here's an updating list of all 2024 Space Coast missions

This year, officials expect Florida's Space Coast — home of NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station — to break the freshly established 2023 annual record of 72 orbital rocket launches, with SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 accounting for most of the missions.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Jan. 30)