321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Aug. 29)

ULA tracking Tropical Storm Idalia ahead of Atlas V rocket launch from Cape Canaveral

Weather around Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Tuesday should be mostly favorable for the liftoff of United Launch Alliance's second mission of the year despite Tropical Storm Idalia brewing off the southwest coast of Florida.

At the Cape's Launch Complex 41, ULA teams are preparing an Atlas V rocket with a classified national security payload for an 8:34 a.m. EDT liftoff.

A weather report released Monday by forecasters with the Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron projected conditions to be 80% "go" for ULA's Atlas V liftoff from the Cape Tuesday morning.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 soared from KSC early Saturday, first mission of weekend launch doubleheader

Lifting off into the clear pre-dawn sky, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket arced over the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday with an international crew of four destined for a six-month stay aboard the International Space Station.

At 3:27 a.m. EDT, the 230-foot rocket topped with SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endurance soared away from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center with NASA's Crew-7, a mission of significance that included a series of firsts for the astronauts and the rocket.

SpaceX's weekend launch doubleheader set stage for ULA Atlas V liftoff Tuesday morning

The second of SpaceX's two Falcon 9 launches last week vaulted away from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Saturday night, less than 18 hours after the liftoff of NASA's Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station from nearby Kennedy Space Center.

At 9:05 p.m. EDT, the 230-foot rocket packed with another batch of 22 Starlink internet satellites soared away from Launch Complex 40 on a southeasterly trajectory, skirting between the Florida coast and the Bahamas. It was visible across the state by fans at both Daytona International Speedway at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and at Exploria Stadium in Orlando during the Orlando City MLS soccer game.

Retired Space Force Col. Robert Long selected to become president and CEO of Space Florida

U.S. Space Force Col. Robert Long, who retired last month after commanding Space Launch Delta 30 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, has been tabbed to become the next president and CEO of Space Florida.

Long is poised to succeed Frank DiBello, who is retiring after serving as president and CEO of Space Florida since May 2009.

Monday morning, the Space Florida board of directors chose Long over two fellow job finalists during a meeting at the Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport.

Upcoming launches:

August 29: ULA NROL-107

Company / Agency: United Launch Alliance for Space Force and National Reconnaissance Office

Rocket: Atlas V 551

Location: Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Launch Time: 8:34 a.m. EDT

Trajectory: East

Weather: 80% "go"

Landing: None; Atlas V is expendable

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space

About: ULA's Atlas V rocket will launch the classified NROL-107 national security mission for the U.S. Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office. The payload is part of the Space Force's Silent Barker satellite constellation network intended to provide space situational awareness, orbital surveillance, and tracking.

August 31: SpaceX Starlink 6-13

Company / Agency: Internal SpaceX mission

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9

Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Launch Window: 7:31 p.m. EDT to midnight

Trajectory: Southeast

Weather: TBD

Landing: Drone ship

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space

About: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the company's latest batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

