321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Sept. 12)

Powerful ULA Atlas V rocket launched national security spy satellite mission after scrub, hurricane delay

The most powerful verison of United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket leapt off its Cape Canaveral pad Sunday morning, for a national security mission for the U.S. Space Force and National Reconnaissance Office.

The 196-foot rocket took to the skies at 8:47 a.m. EDT on Sunday with the SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 payloads destined for geosynchronous orbit. The flight came after teams were forced to stand down last month to roll the rocket back to ULA's vertical integration facility for protection from Hurricane Idalia.

Read the full story here.

SpaceX launched more Starlink satellites Friday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

SpaceX wrapped up the work week late Friday night by launching a Falcon 9 rocket with more Starlink internet satellites.

After lifting off at 11:12 p.m. EDT Friday, the 260-foot rocket skirted along the state's Atlantic coast on a southeast trajectory before stage separation and an eventual booster landing aboard a drone ship stationed at sea.

Read the full story here.

FAA investigation of SpaceX's Starship explosion in Texas wraps up but the rocket remains grounded

After the explosive end to the first launch attempt of a fully integrated Starship Super Heavy rocket from Texas in April, SpaceX was ready to give it another shot — but the Federal Aviation Administration continues to throw cold water on the company's launch fever.

In a statement issued Friday, the FAA said it has wrapped up a technical investigation into April's test launch, which decimated a launch pad and resulted in the uncontrollable cartwheel and eventual explosion of the nearly 400-foot rocket littering debris across the Gulf of Mexico.

But even with the investigation now closed and root causes identified, the FAA won't grant permission for another Starship launch attempt — yet.

Read the full story here.

'Asteroid Autumn': NASA's Psyche mission to orbit and study rare metallic asteroid

Researchers hope to determine whether Psyche is the partial core of a planetesimal, a small object created during the formation of the solar system.

The Psyche spacecraft is set to kick off its interplanetary journey when it launches next month from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy triple-core rocket. Liftoff is scheduled for no earlier than 10:38 a.m. EDT, Thursday, Oct. 5.

Read the full story here.

The Department of Defense scrubbed a hypersonic missile weapons test Wednesday at the Cape

The Department of Defense scrubbed a planned test launch of a hypersonic missile from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station planned for Wednesday.

"On Sept. 6, the Department planned to conduct a flight test at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, to inform our hypersonic technology development. As a result of pre-flight checks, the test did not occur," The Office of the Secretary of Defense told FLORIDA TODAY in a statement. "The Department was able to successfully collect data on the performance of the ground hardware and software that will inform the continued progress toward fielding offensive hypersonic weapons. Delivering hypersonic weapons remains a top priority for the Department.”

Read the full story here.

Upcoming launches:

September 14: SpaceX Starlink 6-16

Company / Agency: Internal SpaceX mission

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9

Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Launch Window: 8:30 p.m. to 1:02 a.m. EDT Friday, Sept. 15

Trajectory: Southeast

Weather: TBD

Landing: Drone ship

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space

About: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the company's latest batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Contact Jamie Groh at JGroh@floridatoday.com and follow her on X at @AlteredJamie.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Sept. 12)