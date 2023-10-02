321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Oct. 3)
Artemis II: Solid rocket boosters for NASA's Space Launch System rocket delivered to Kennedy Space Center
Ten motor segments that make up twin solid rocket boosters of NASA's Space Launch System rocket are now at Kennedy Space Center, the first sign that stacking the 320-foot moon rocket is on track to begin later this fall.
The Monday delivery was the latest box to be checked as the agency marches toward the launch of the Artemis II mission, NASA's attempt to send humans back to the moon for the first time since 1972.
After enduring a delay of nearly four hours, SpaceX launched its Starlink 6-19 mission Friday night
SpaceX teams had a long night Friday after the liftoff of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying another batch of Starlink internet satellites was delayed to nearly the end of a four-hour launch window at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
While no reason for the delay was immediately provided by SpaceX, weather conditions around the spaceport, which included lightning-producing thunderstorms nearby, were less than ideal.
This marked the 52nd launch from Florida this year.
Upcoming launches:
October 4: SpaceX Starlink 6-21
Company / Agency: Internal SpaceX mission
Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9
Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
Launch Window: 10:16 p.m. to 2:46 a.m. EDT
Trajectory: Southeast
Weather: TBD
Landing: Drone ship
Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space
About: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the company's latest batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings
October 6: ULA Amazon Project Kuiper Protoflight
Company / Agency: United Launch Alliance for Amazon
Rocket: ULA Atlas V
Location: Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
Launch Window: Opens at 2 p.m. EDT
Trajectory: East
Weather: TBD
Landing: None; Atlas V is expendable
Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space
About: A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch KuiperSat-1 and 2, the first pair of prototype satellites for Amazon's Project Kuiper broadband system — a planned constellation of over 3,000 satellites that will deliver global internet service connectivity. The satellites will serve as a testbed to inform future design, deployment and operational plans ahead of a full-scale deployment beginning in 2024.
Contact Jamie Groh at JGroh@floridatoday.com and follow her on X at @AlteredJamie.
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Oct. 3)