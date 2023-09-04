321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Sept. 5)

Splashdown! NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 returns to Earth after nearly six months aboard the ISS

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying NASA's Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, the United Arab Emirates' Sultan Alneyadi, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev splashed down off the coast of Jacksonville shortly after at 12:17 a.m. EDT, wrapping up NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission early Monday.

Read the full story here.

Sunday night's Starlink mission marked SpaceX's record-setting launch pace for the year

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off a Florida launch pad late Sunday night, taking another batch of the company's Starlink internet satellites along a southern trajectory that skirted along the state's east coast.

Nine Merlin main engines roared to life at 10:47 p.m. EDT, boosting the more than million-pound rocket off of pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center with another batch of 21 Starlink internet-beaming satellites.

The first stage Falcon 9 booster, landing on a drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean about eight minutes after liftoff, completed its tenth flight to space and back.

Sunday's 46th launch from the Space Coast this year was SpaceX's 62nd launch overall from across its four launch pads in Florida, California, and Texas.

Read the full story here.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink mission Thursday set stage for the weekend's record-breaker

After enduring a soggy night on the Space Coast and delaying liftoff well into a four-hour launch window, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carried more internet-beaming Starlink satellites to orbit Thursday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

At 10:21 p.m. EDT, the 230-foot rocket vaulted away from Launch Complex 40, boosting 22 more of the flat-pack satellites that provide high-speed internet services to more than one million subscribers around the globe.

Read the full story here.

'World-class centrifuge': Draper building unique missile-testing facility in Titusville

Draper, which designs guidance systems for U.S. Navy missiles, is building one of the world's largest centrifuge facilities in Titusville.

Tuesday morning, roughly 90 people gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony for the roughly $50 million future Strategic Enhanced Ground Test Facility. Draper CEO Jerry Wohletz said the centrifuge campus will employ 150 highly skilled workers.

Read the full story here.

Upcoming launches:

August TBD: ULA NROL-107

Company / Agency: United Launch Alliance for Space Force and National Reconnaissance Office

Rocket: Atlas V 551

Location: Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Launch Time: TBD

Trajectory: East

Weather: TBD

Landing: None; Atlas V is expendable

Live coverage: Starts 90 minutes before liftoff at floridatoday.com/space

About: ULA's Atlas V rocket will launch the classified NROL-107 national security mission for the U.S. Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office. The payload is part of the Space Force's Silent Barker satellite constellation network intended to provide space situational awareness, orbital surveillance, and tracking.

Notes: Delayed from August 29 due to Tropical Storm Idalia. No new targeted launch date was announced.



Contact Jamie Groh at JGroh@floridatoday.com and follow her on X at @AlteredJamie.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (Sept. 5)