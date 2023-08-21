321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (August 22)

SpaceX's latest Starlink launch lifts off from Cape Canaveral

Late Wednesday, Aug. 16, a SpaceX Falcon 9 carried more Starlink internet satellites to orbit after lifting off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 11:36 p.m. EDT. The 230-foot rocket vaulted away from Launch Complex 40 on a southeasterly trajectory over the Atlantic Ocean, skirting between the Florida coast and the Bahamas.

The rocket's first stage, which flew its 13th mission to date, completed an ocean landing aboard the Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship about eight minutes after liftoff.

NASA pushing toward Artemis II liftoff, program future in question

The four-person crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission got their first chance to visit Kennedy Space Center where, as early as next year, the Orion spacecraft that will be their home for a 10-day test flight to the moon and back is being prepared.

while officials were optimistic about the timeline for Artemis II, thrown into question was the future of the lunar-focused program, particularly Artemis III, and the key goal of returning American astronauts to the surface of the moon in 2025.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 astronauts arrive at KSC ahead of mission to International Space Station

Stepping out of a white-and-blue NASA jet, U.S. astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli waved to photographers and led her Crew-7 colleagues down the boarding stairs to chat with media about their upcoming half-year voyage aboard the orbiting International Space Station.

They will lift off aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft at 3:49 a.m. EDT Friday, Aug. 25. The Falcon 9 rocket will launch from pad 39A at KSC.

Space Perspective building balloons in Titusville to elevate tourists to the edge of space

Imagine watching dawn break from 100,000 feet above ground level, with the brilliant sun peeking above Earth's blue atmosphere into a deep-black starry sky with "incredible colors playing across the surface of the planet."

That's how Space Perspective founder and co-CEO Jane Poynter envisions the experiences of her company's future space tourists.

This sci-fi vision is taking tangible shape in Titusville. Tuesday morning, a host of officials will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Space Perspective's balloon-manufacturing facility — a 700-foot-long building — at Space Coast Regional Airport. The event starts at 11 a.m.

Upcoming launches:

August 22: SpaceX Starlink 6-11

Launch Date: Tuesday, August 22

Company / Agency: Internal SpaceX mission

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9

Location: Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Launch Window: 8:47 p.m. until 12:46 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, Aug. 23

Trajectory: Southeast

Weather: 85% "go"

Landing: Drone ship

About: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the company's latest batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

August 22: SpaceX Crew-7

Launch Date: Friday, August 25

Company / Agency: SpaceX for NASA

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9

Location: Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center

Launch Time: 3:49 a.m. EDT

Trajectory: Northeast

Weather: TBD

Landing: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Landing Zone 1

About: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov on NASA's next long-duration crewed mission to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Endurance Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (August 22)