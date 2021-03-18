$325K awarded to former New Jersey teacher over Trump censorship

A New Jersey school district is paying $325,000 to a former teacher who claimed she was forced to digitally edit a Donald Trump T-shirt worn by a student in a yearbook photo.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • San Francisco police arrest 3 in recent Chinatown attack on elderly Asian man

    San Francisco police said Wednesday they arrested three men in connection with a brazen attack on a 67-year-old man inside a laundromat in Chinatown last month, one of several recent attacks on elderly Asian Americans in the Bay Area.

  • FBI releases videos of assaults on officers at U.S. Capitol and asks public to help identify suspects 

    On Thursday the FBI released new information and videos of suspects assaulting federal officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and is seeking the public’s help to identify them.

  • Texas man who drove pickup truck involved in deadly migrant crash charged

    A Texas man who drove a pickup truck involved in a deadly head-on collision near a Texas border city following a police chase that left&nbsp;eight migrants dead&nbsp;was named in a criminal complaint, according to a federal complaint filed Wednesday.

  • Report: White supremacist propaganda nearly doubled over the last year

    The spread of white supremacist propaganda across the United States nearly doubled over the last year, according to a new report released Wednesday by the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.

  • Gene Simmons talks importance of wearing a mask: "It's become a political issue that is so asinine"

    KISS co-frontman Gene Simmons doesn't mince his words about the importance of wearing a mask on Twitter, and in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, he explained further. "Here's what I don't understand: It's become a political issue that is so asinine," Simmons said. "I blame lack of leadership, starting at the top," Simmons said, referring to former President Trump. "Basically, the masses are lemmings. They follow what their leaders say." "I don't care about you, I care about me," Simmons added. "Even if you don't believe it, at least put it on as a courtesy to everybody around you." Watch more from Simmons in the video interview above.

  • ‘The crystal ball is foggy’ on market pricing: economist

    Michelle Meyer, Bank of America chief U.S. economist, joins Yahoo Finance to break down the implications of the Fed’s decisions.

  • Yahoo Finance LIVE - Mar 22

    Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.

  • Q: Into The Storm exposes the sinister banality at the root of QAnon movement

    Three years ago, when director Cullen Hoback (Terms And Conditions May Apply) started filming his six-part HBO docuseries, Q: Into The Storm, most Americans still had the luxury of dismissing QAnon as a fringe movement. Self-described followers of “Q” would turn up at former President Donald Trump’s rallies wearing T-shirts with a blocky “Q” emblem and waving signs promoting debunked conspiracy theories. They were kooks, and few people took them seriously. Trump himself wasn’t asked about QAnon until 2020, and he had only nice things to say. Now, at least two one-time supporters of Q—Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert—are members of Congress. QAnon has infiltrated the mainstream.

  • 54% of Republicans said they believe the Capitol insurrection is getting too much attention, a new Pew survey shows

    Among Democrats, 40% said they think too little attention is being paid to the riots while only 8% think the riots are receiving too much attention.

  • Op-Ed: Trump and the GOP put a bull's-eye on the backs of Asian Americans

    Bigotry and hate are rising because Asians have been made the political scapegoat for the coronavirus.

  • Biden’s next big moves require two things Republicans hate: New taxes and filibuster limits

    President Biden’s next big moves require two things Republicans hate — new taxes and new filibuster limits. Both will make the $1.9 trillion spending bill look easy and calm.Why it matters: Biden wants to reform voting laws and dramatically increase infrastructure spending. It's doubtful Republicans will rush to truly help on either front.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has threatened to blow up the Senate to preserve the legislative filibuster rule, and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is opposed to eliminating it. McConnell writes in a Wall Street Journal op-ed today: "If Democrats kill the filibuster by 50-50 vote, they’ll release furies they can barely imagine. ... Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like."Senate Democrats who want to eliminate the filibuster, which would allow them to pass legislation by simple majority, don't have a plan for flipping Manchin — and he may be immovable.Manchin, who represents a very red and Trumpy state, has said repeatedly and emphatically that he won’t get rid of the filibuster — that he respects the rights of the minority. Axios conversations with lawmakers over the past few days have picked up an emerging theme — moral pressure. Some Democrats believe that by making this about Manchin’s legacy — Does he want to stand in the way of major voting-rights legislation? — they can overcome his entrenched opposition.Manchin would be more powerful if Democrats got rid of the filibuster. You'd need 50 votes — he would get to decide everything. With 60, the current threshold for most legislation, he's less powerful. To partially pay for Biden's coming infrastructure package, he'll need to jack up taxes on corporations and the wealthy — with some of Washington's most powerful forces opposed. Look for Biden/Democrats to focus on raising the corporate tax rate to 28% and the highest tax bracket back to 39.6%, aides tell us.The Business Roundtable "will be actively opposing efforts to raise corporate taxes," president and CEO Josh Bolten told reporters last week.Caroline Harris, vice president of tax policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, told Hans Nichols in Axios Sneak Peek: "Everyone loves infrastructure until you have to figure out how to pay for it."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Equality Act Is Not About Trans Athletes, Dummy. It’s About Equality

    In 29 states, your trans child has no rights. The Equality Act is the answer to this problem.

  • White House applies light touch to courting GOP votes on Cabinet nominations

    After Biden campaigned on his bipartisan relationships in the Senate, White House isn't doing much outreach to Republicans on confirming his nominees.

  • Prominent NC doc says she was fired after taking leave for sick child. She wants $10M.

    Courtney Stephenson was the first doctor in the Southeast to perform a novel laser surgery to save unborn identical twins.

  • Exclusive: U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents

    The U.S. government is working to help American miners and battery makers expand into Canada, part of a strategy to boost regional production of minerals used to make electric vehicles and counter Chinese competitors. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Commerce held a closed-door virtual meeting with miners and battery manufacturers to discuss ways to boost Canadian production of EV materials, according to documents seen by Reuters. A source who attended the meeting said there was no indication that the Commerce Department would offer financial incentives for new mines or other supply chain components in Canada.

  • Incredibly Powerful Photos That Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

    Grab your tissues. From Redbook

  • U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to California law that allows union organizers on farms

    The high court will weigh in on a clash between property rights and labor rights on California's agricultural land.

  • California Lawmaker Introduces Legislation That Would Decertify Cops for Misconduct

    California is one of only four states that doesn’t have a process to decertify cops. New legislation introduced by state lawmakers would allow the state to finally have an avenue to weed out cops who commit misconduct.

  • Cuomo scandal: sexual harassment rife in New York state capitol, female reporters say

    New York governor has resisted calls to resign over allegationsWomen tell of sexual harassment culture in corridors of power Andrew Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately towards several women, including former employees and at least one reporter. Photograph: Seth Wenig/EPA Female reporters have said that sexual harassment is “as pervasive as air” in New York’s statehouse in Albany, amid Governor Andrew Cuomo’s harassment scandal. Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately towards several women, including former employees and at least one reporter. The claims include making the workplace uncomfortable for young women and one Cuomo aide accused him of groping her. Cuomo has resisted calls for his resignation, denied the misconduct allegations and said he has never touched a woman inappropriately. Female journalists who covered New York politics said the behavior described by former staffers is in keeping with what they experienced while reporting on his administration. Last week, journalist Jessica Bakeman, who covered the New York statehouse, wrote an essay for New York Magazine accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment and said that his departure from office “will not end the legacy of sexual harassment in Albany”. Bakeman described numerous instances of Cuomo touching her inappropriately during her years in Albany and said she was only able to speak out because she now worked in Florida. “It wasn’t about sex,” Bakeman wrote. “It was about power. He wanted me to know that I was powerless, that I was small and weak, that I did not deserve what relative power I had: a platform to hold him accountable for his words and actions.” Laura Nahmias, a New York Daily News editorial board member, tweeted that sexual harassment “was as pervasive as air” in Albany. The Daily Beast spoke to women currently covering the statehouse, who asked not to be named, and they described a “hyper-masculine” environment in the statehouse. “It’s almost like women like me are the earlobe of the press corps,” one correspondent told the Daily Beast. “Just unnecessary; something that he has to deal with but doesn’t necessarily think about a lot.” New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, is investigating the claims against Cuomo. The state’s two Democratic senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have called for his resignation. In an interview that aired on Wednesday, Joe Biden said Cuomo should resign if the state attorney general’s investigation confirms the allegation. “It takes a lot of courage to come forward so the presumption is it should be taken seriously,” Biden said. “And it should be investigated, and that’s what’s under way now.”

  • The Filibuster Can’t Be ‘Reformed’—It Must Be Nuked

    Bloomberg/GettyWe can no longer entertain more mushy-mouthed both-sides talk on the filibuster, an obstructive tool not found in the Constitution that has been historically used to block civil rights progress and, similarly, is being wielded by Republicans now to turn the Senate into the legislative graveyard for Joe Biden’s agenda.Thankfully, in Tuesday night’s ABC News interview, Biden for the first time offered his robust support for reforming the filibuster. He longed for a return of the “talking filibuster,” which has been romanticized by Mr. Smith Goes to Washington in which Jimmy Stewart plays an earnest and sincere first-term senator who collapses on the floor after a marathon 25-hour speech to delay a corrupt appropriation bill.Senator Mitch McConnell might not last even 25 minutes, but I could certainly see Senator Josh Hawley and Senator Ted Cruz milking the stage to inveigh against Dr. Seuss and Potato Head’s pronouns for 25 hours. This reform might weaken the filibuster by adding some extra hurdles, but the weapon would still be on the table, partially loaded and effective enough to kill progress on gun control, infrastructure, election security, climate change and any other issue that the majority wants to advance so we can confront the challenges of the 21st century.If GOP Hates Democracy So Much, Make Them Stand Against ItIn his ABC interview he said, “I don’t think that you have to eliminate the filibuster; you have to do it, what it used to be when I first got to the Senate back in the old days.” Although I understand Biden’s optimism and appeal for bipartisanship, there’s no way forward where the filibuster can be reformed, especially considering the bad faith obstructionism of an increasingly extremist GOP and the memory of the “old days” where it was used to advance segregation and disenfranchisement.“The story of the Senate through the 1960s was, in large part, the story of white supremacist minority’s struggle to acquire veto power through the filibuster. Once they did, it was hard to use, and was only consistently deployed to maintain the oppression of Black Americans—since that alone provided sufficient motivation,” writes Adam Jentleson in Kill Switch, his excellent and informative history of the filibuster and the rise of the modern Senate.President Obama gets it. At congressman John Lewis’s funeral last year, Obama called the filibuster a “Jim Crow relic” that would have to be eliminated to enact voter rights legislation. That legislation includes the John Lewis Voting Rights Act that would restore protections of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, gutted by the conservative majority on the Supreme Court, and help eliminate voter suppression and racial discrimination. It also includes the For the People Act, which passed in the Democratic-controlled House, that is currently destined to meet death in the Senate. There’s zero chance that 10 Republicans would cross over and support landmark legislation that would expand voting rights, end gerrymandering, and expose dark money in elections.As we see right now across the country, they’re doing the opposite. Specifically, Republicans are going after states where Biden won, like Arizona, Pennsylvania, and especially Georgia, to make sure the will of the diverse majority is never realized again. These bills will eliminate early in-person voting on Sundays, when many Black citizens go to church and then go vote as a community, purge voters from rolls, add restrictive voter ID requirements, eliminate automatic same-day voter registration, and limit early and absentee voting. Basically, every belligerent voter suppression tactic Governor Brian Kemp unleashed in Georgia as secretary of state would be amped up on steroids.Speaking of Georgia, President Biden and Vice President Harris are arriving in the Peach State on Friday to promote the relief bill. They’ll no doubt meet and address the tireless activists and community leaders who helped overcome historic voter suppression to deliver them the state and a slim Democratic majority in the Senate with the election of Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. This was mostly accomplished by the labor of Black voters.But now, these voters are facing Georgia Republicans who have introduced omnibus bills that will likely pass the GOP-dominated legislature disproportionately targeting Black voters. Voting-right advocates, organizers, and activists in Georgia are doing their part to take on this initiative, such as successfully shaming and stopping corporations like Coca-Cola from supporting the restrictive bills. But there’s only so much they can do on their own.How will President Biden explain his decision to protect the filibuster to these voters and activists who allowed him to pass his stimulus package through reconciliation? How is he going to praise the legacy of John Lewis, who bled and nearly died on Edmund Pettus Bridge for civil rights, while also standing up for one of the instruments of his oppression, the filibuster?Is Biden going to say, “Folks, I’d love to end the filibuster, but you know, Joe Manchin from West Virginia, well, he’s a moderate and he has an independent streak. He just showed it by tanking my nomination for Office of Budget and Management, Neera Tanden, a woman of color. Also, I have to listen to Senator Sinema, another moderate, who is courting her phantom moderate base in Arizona. Folks, you might remember her when she gave a thumbs-down and helped kill the minimum wage increase while wearing a Lululemon Bag.”President Biden said he wants to unite America and has repeatedly reached out to Republican leadership, but he and “moderate” Democratic senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are dealing with Mitch McConnell. What makes any Democrat think McConnell is interested in bipartisanship, rules, fairness, and comity?Just yesterday, McConnell promised to go “scorched earth” against the Democrats if they used their majority status to end the filibuster. McConnell threatened to obstruct Democrats at every angle, slowing everything like molasses by requiring a quorum to get anything done. “The pendulum, Mr. President, would swing both ways,” he warned.What else is new? Recently, it’s only been swinging the way of Republicans. McConnell, who proudly referred to himself as “the grim reaper” for his willingness to kill the Democrats’ agenda, once said the most important thing for him to do as Senate majority leader was to make Obama a one-term president. Well, he failed in that endeavor, but he was so effective in blocking Obama’s nominees that President Trump inherited nearly twice as many judicial vacancies. He also invented rules to keep Merrick Garland from getting a Supreme Court hearing, but then reneged on those rules to bumrush Justice Amy Coney Barrett onto the court.McConnell and Republicans of course blame Harry Reid, former senator of Nevada, for going “nuclear” first in 2013 and eliminating the 60 votes needed for executive branch nominations and federal judicial appointments. But he was only forced to do that after McConnell refused to advance Obama’s thoroughly qualified, moderate and vetted judges for the United States Courts of Appeals for the District of Columbia. McConnell of course conveniently turned around and lowered the votes to a simple majority to get Justice Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court in 2017.Why leave him the filibuster as a tool for his continued obstructionism? The only thing for certain is McConnell and Republicans will do anything to retain minority power, and if that means ending the filibuster when they get the majority, then so be it. Democrats usually bring a policy paper to a knife fight, and McConnell brings a bazooka. But it seems some Democrats are tired of losing and have learned their lesson. Reid for his part is loading the bazooka, and yesterday he said it’s time to kill the filibuster. The situation has become so dire for our democracy that even a “moderate” like Senator Amy Klobuchar is all-in for ending the filibuster, alongside Democratic whip Senator Dick Durbin.As I’ve argued before, it’s time for Democrats to start listening to their base: Black women. In last month’s Washington Post op-ed, Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia governor candidate who was instrumental in turning Georgia blue, urged Democrats to get rid of the filibuster: “Democrats in Congress must fully embrace their mandate to fast-track democracy reforms that gives voters a fair fight, rather than allowing undemocratic systems to be used as tools and excuses to perpetuate the same system.”The only way to protect our democracy and secure voting rights is for Democrats and President Biden to dismantle this weapon of mass obstruction and Jim Crow and end the filibuster once and for all.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.