At $329 Billion, LVMH Is Now the Most Valuable Company in Europe

Rachel Cormack
·2 min read

LVMH has devoured the largest food and beverage company in the world, Nestle, to become the most valuable company in Europe.

According to the research data analyzed and published by Finaria, the French luxury powerhouse’s market capitalization stood at approximately $319.4 billion (€264.6 billion) as of February 26, 2021. This surge pushed it past Nestle which was valued at roughly $292 billion (€242 billion). As of publication, Bernard Arnault’s ever-expanding empire is sitting at $328.9 billion, putting it a full $20 billion ahead of the Swiss food giant’s $308.7 billion. To put this in context, LVMH now ranks as the 21st most valuable company in the world. Apple sits on top of that list with a market cap of just over $2.1 trillion.

More from Robb Report

As the world’s largest luxury group, LVMH comprises 75 primary brands across five categories, including leather goods behemoth Louis Vuitton, the champagne and spirits group Moet-Hennessey, and high-end fashion houses Dior, Givenchy and Fendi, to name but a few. The conglomerate also recently acquired storied US jeweler Tiffany & Co. for $15.8 billion in the most expensive deal in the history of the luxury business.

While LVMH shares (and profits) dropped significantly in the first half of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, by early November they had bounced back and finished the year with a gain of almost 24 percent at $617 (€510). In fact, LVMH’s share price has actually increased nearly 43 percent since this time last year.

Overall, LVMH’s revenue sank by 16 percent to $53 billion (€44.7 billion) in 2020, which is not bad at all given the circumstances. The group’s solid performance is due to two primary factors. Firstly, its steadfast fashion and leather goods division. Throughout 2020, this division’s organic revenue only dropped 3 percent and thus accounted for 86.5 percent of LVMH’s profits for 2020.

Second, LVMH’s resilient sales throughout Asia. The group registered 34 percent of its sales in Asia last year (up 21 percent YoY), compared with 24 percent in the United States. In contrast, sales in Europe fell by 24 percent. The group also managed to boost online sales as visits to brick-and-mortar stores declined.

As for 2021, analysts are projecting an increase of 18 percent in revenue and a 67 percent uptick in earnings for LVMH. The group’s chairman is equally optimistic.

“In a context that remains uncertain, even with the hope of vaccination giving us a glimpse of an end to the pandemic, we are confident that LVMH is in an excellent position to build upon the recovery for which the world wishes in 2021 and to further strengthen our lead in the global luxury market,” Arnault said in a statement.

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • AUD/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground Against Australian Dollar

    AUD/USD settled below 0.7760 and is testing the support at 0.7735.

  • Zacks.com featured highlights include: CDW Corp, Apple, Lam Research, Polaris and D.R. Horton

    Zacks.com featured highlights include: CDW Corp, Apple, Lam Research, Polaris and D.R. Horton

  • Slovakia signs deal to acquire 2 million doses of Sputnik V

    Slovakia signed a deal to acquire 2 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said Monday. Slovakia is the second European Union country to use the vaccine, which hasn't been approved by the European Medicines Agency, after Hungary. It hasn't been registered by Slovakia’s drug authority, but the deal was made possible by Health Minister Marek Krajci’s approval.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JBHT...

  • Here are 9 get-rich tips from Warren Buffett's annual shareholder letters

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.

  • $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are Still Coming – But Who’s Eligible to Get One?

    In early February, President Biden reiterated his support for the $1,400 stimulus payment checks as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, saying "I'm not cutting the size of the checks....

  • Rocket Companies shares soar more than 70%, hurting short sellers

    Some fuel for the company’s recent gains may be coming from a short squeeze, where investors betting against a companies shares are forced to unwind their positions after a rally in the stock price, analysts said. That would make it similar to GameStop and other popular “meme stocks” that soared in January and plummeted last month, only to come alive again in recent weeks. "This is another ‘Gamestopesque’ short activity," said Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners.

  • People Allergic To Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Might Be Allowed To Get JNJ Shot: CNBC

    Reports of allergic reactions to Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines are not very common, with a handful of cases for every million shots given. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering allowing Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine shot for people who cannot get the other vaccines, CNBC reports. The CDC currently recommends that people who have a severe allergic reaction to either of the two-shot vaccines not get the second shot. However, it now recommends that such patients get the J&J vaccine instead at least 28 days later to maximize protection against COVID-19 infection. According to CDC data, there were 47 reports of a severe and life-threatening allergic reaction among those who received Pfizer’s vaccine and 19 cases in those who received Moderna as of January 18. Jessica MacNeil, an epidemiologist at the CDC, noted that the vaccines “are not interchangeable” and that the safety and efficacy of taking one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and one of the J&J vaccine have not been tested. There have been fewer reported cases of allergic reactions to the J&J vaccine compared to Moderna and Pfizer, but one should also note that the JNJ shot hasn’t been rolled out in the broader population yet. Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.6% at $160.27, PFE is up 0.2% at $33.75, while MRNA is down 2.2% at $153.9 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJNJ Accelerated COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Dependent On New Plant ApprovalAstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNtech Single Shot COVID-19 Jab 80% Effective At Preventing Hospitalizations In Elderly© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Monthly stimulus checks may be on the way for families later this year

    A bill in Congress would give families up to $300 a month per child starting this summer.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch?

    Older brother of the highest-paid NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch has a net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The site reports that Busch has earned more than $90 million...

  • The Stimulus Bill Moves to the Senate – When Will You Get Your Third Check?

    If you are one of the fortunate people who receives mail these days, you may have seen a letter from the IRS informing you of the amount of your upcoming stimulus check. Although the full $1.9...

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • American manufacturing is roaring back

    The U.S. economic recovery continues to be led by manufacturing.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Relief Bill Passes House, Next Up Is Senate

    Late last week, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed a House vote and is now heading to the Senate. Perhaps the most highly anticipated relief measure featured in the new bill is a third round of stimulus checks, this time worth up to $1,400 apiece. The relief bill also includes a $400 weekly boost to unemployment benefits through Aug. 29.

  • Intel Told to Pay $2.18 Billion After Losing Patent Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. was told to pay VLSI Technology LLC $2.18 billion by a federal jury in Texas after losing a patent-infringement trial over technology related to chip-making, one of the largest patent-damages award in U.S. history. Intel pledged to appeal.Intel infringed two patents owned by closely held VLSI, the jury in Waco, Texas, said Tuesday. The jury found $1.5 billion for infringement of one patent and $675 million for infringement of the second. The jury rejected Intel’s denial of infringing either of the patents and its argument that one patent was invalid because it claimed to cover work done by Intel engineers.The patents had been owned by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors Inc., which would get a cut of any damage award, Intel lawyer William Lee of WilmerHale told jurors in closing arguments Monday. VLSI, founded four years ago, has no products and its only potential revenue is this lawsuit, he said.VLSI “took two patents off the shelf that hadn’t been used for 10 years and said, ‘We’d like $2 billion,”’ Lee told the jury. The “outrageous” demand by VLSI “would tax the true innovators.”He had argued that VLSI was entitled to no more than $2.2 million.“Intel strongly disagrees with today’s jury verdict,” the company said in a statement. “We intend to appeal and are confident that we will prevail.”Intel fell 2.6% to $61.24 in New York trading. The stock is up 23% since the beginning of the year.One of the patents was originally issued in 2012 to Freescale Semiconductor Inc. and the other in 2010 to SigmaTel Inc. Freescale bought SigmaTel and was in turn bought by NXP in 2015. The two patents in this case were transferred to VLSI in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Law.VLSI lawyer Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella said the patents cover inventions that increase the power and speed of processors, a key issue for competition.‘Willful Blindness’Federal law doesn’t require someone to know of a patent to be found to have infringed it, and Intel purposely didn’t look to see if it was using someone else’s inventions, he said. He accused the Santa Clara, California-based company of “willful blindness.”The jury said there was no willful infringement. A finding otherwise would have enabled District Court Judge Alan Albright to increase the award even further, to up to three times the amount set by the jury.Chu and officials with NXP couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.The damage request isn’t so high when the billions of chips sold by Intel are taken into account, Chu said. Intel paid MicroUnity Systems Engineering Corp. $300 million 2005 and in 2011 paid Nvidia Corp. $1.5 billion even though a settlement in that case involved a cross license of technology, he said.“Operating companies are going to be disturbed by not only the size of the award but also the damages theory,” said Michael Tomasulo, a Winston Strawn lawyer who attended the trial. “They more or less seemed to have bought the entire VLSI case.”The damage award is about half of Intel’s fourth-quarter profit. The company has dominated the $400 billion chip industry for most of the past 30 years, though it’s struggling to maintain that position.The verdict is smaller than the $2.5 billion verdict won by Merck & Co. over a hepatitis C treatment. It was later thrown out. Last year, Cisco Systems Inc. was told by a federal judge in Virginia to pay $1.9 billion to a small cybersecurity companies that accused it of copying feature to steal away government contracts. Cisco has asked the judge for a new trial.The case is among the few in-person patent trials in recent months, with many courts pressing pause amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was delayed a week because of the winter storm that wreaked havoc across much of Texas.Intel had sought to postpone the case because of the pandemic, but was rejected by Albright, a former patent litigator and magistrate who was sworn in as a federal judge in 2018 and has quickly turned his courtroom into one of the most popular for patent owners to file suit.The case is VLSI Technology LLC v. Intel Corp., 21-57, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (Waco).(Updates with Intel share prices in seventh paragraph. An earlier version corrected the spelling of law firm name in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Every Cruise Stock in the Water Just Popped

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) -- outperform. Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) -- you guessed it. Macquarie's timing is curious, coming just one day after both Norwegian and Royal Caribbean both basically admitted they are starved for cash.

  • Suze Orman's 5 rules to avoid going broke in retirement

    The personal-finance superstar doesn’t want you running out of coin in your golden years.

  • Column: Biden throws a bombshell at Amazon's anti-union campaign

    Amazon's campaign against a union drive in Alabama has drawn fire from President Biden.

  • Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

    As far as the next stimulus, as of late February, the $1,400 amount seems to be settled, so the next question is, who is eligible to receive it? In addition to income levels, the plan's architects can...

  • This High-Yielding Renewable Energy Stock Sees Lots of Growth Ahead

    The company has already secured several needle-moving investments this year, with more in the pipeline.