32nd Annual Christmas Carol Sing draws hundreds for holiday sing-a-long and fundraiser
It wasn't so much a silent night as hundreds of people joined in song at the 32nd Annual Christmas Carol Sing at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers in support Community Cooperative on Tuesday.
This year’s two 90-minute performances featured the First Presbyterian Church Choir, soloists and musicians performing holiday carols with audience sing-a-longs.
Guests brought canned goods for Community Cooperative's Soup Kitchen and donated cash to help support their mission to eliminate hunger in Southwest Florida.
Community Cooperative serves people in need through Sam’s Community Café, Meals on Wheels and school programs. They provide more than 26,000 meals each month and distribute more than 2.1 million pounds of groceries.
“The need has never been greater with so many people struggling after the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. The food that is donated will go immediately to those in our community who desperately need it,” said First Presbyterian Pastor Dr. Paul deJong.
This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: First Presbyterian in Fort Myers hosts annual Christmas Carol Sing