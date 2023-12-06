32nd Annual Christmas Carol Sing draws hundreds for holiday sing-a-long and fundraiser

It wasn't so much a silent night as hundreds of people joined in song at the 32nd Annual Christmas Carol Sing at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers in support Community Cooperative on Tuesday.

This year’s two 90-minute performances featured the First Presbyterian Church Choir, soloists and musicians performing holiday carols with audience sing-a-longs.

Guests brought canned goods for Community Cooperative's Soup Kitchen and donated cash to help support their mission to eliminate hunger in Southwest Florida.

The Rev. Roger Peterson, Minister of Music & Worship at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers, leads the crowd in singing Christmas carols on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. The 32nd Annual Christmas Carol Sing is a fundraiser for Community Cooperative that helps support their programs to feed people in need.

Community Cooperative serves people in need through Sam’s Community Café, Meals on Wheels and school programs. They provide more than 26,000 meals each month and distribute more than 2.1 million pounds of groceries.

“The need has never been greater with so many people struggling after the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. The food that is donated will go immediately to those in our community who desperately need it,” said First Presbyterian Pastor Dr. Paul deJong.

Spencer Polzer, 3, and Benji Polzer, 17, sing a Christmas carol at the 32nd Annual Christmas Carol Sing on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Fort Myers. The event benefits The Soup Kitchen, which is operated by Community Cooperative. Audience members brought canned food and made cash donations.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: First Presbyterian in Fort Myers hosts annual Christmas Carol Sing