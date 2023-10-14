These Kids' Halloween songs are just the right amount of spooky

There's nothing like a hauntingly good Halloween playlist to help get everyone into the spirit of the season.

Whether you're headed to the patch to pick out a pumpkin for this year's jack-o'-lantern or deciding on a family costume to wear, having the right soundtrack playing in the background is essential to setting the mood, whatever your Halloween activities may be.

That said, the littlest ghouls and goblins in your boo crew might not be quite ready for some of the adult lyrics and scary movie themes popular this time of year, which is why we've gathered a list of the best Halloween songs for kids.

Good news; many familiar classics are here, like Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s iconic “Monster Mash," Michael Jackson's "Thriller," and, of course, the enduring theme song, "Ghostbusters."

In addition to those Halloween favorites, we've got a host of other picks that are just right for preschoolers and tots, like "Six Little Ghosts" by Super Simple Songs, "Spooky Scary Skeletons," by Andrew Gold plus a host of Disney tunes that'll have everyone singing along.

It's up to you to decide which are best-suited for your gang — and by that we mean, there are a few that'll appeal only to passengers still requiring a car seat.

But, hey, it's a kids Halloween songs playlist. So, no tricks here. Just treats for the whole family. And what could be better than that?

We haven't got a boo.

‘This is Halloween’ by The Citizens of Halloween

This crowd pleaser from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is essential on every Halloween playlist — for kids or adults. Even though the lyrics are slightly spooky (“Trick or treat till the neighbors die of right”), it’s all in good fun.

‘Six Little Ghosts’ by Super Simple Songs

Everyone knows that ghosts say “Boo.” And boy do they ever boo in “Six Little Ghosts, a catchy preschool pleaser by Super Simple Songs that riffs off of the old classic “Six Little Ducks.”

'Monster Mash' by Bobby “Boris” Pickett

“Monster Mash” has been the “hit of the land” for decades, making it one of the most popular Halloween songs of all time. We’re not sure exactly what the monster mash is (outside of being a graveyard smash), but either way we’re totally down for it.

'Too Spooky for Me' by Kids TV

If your little ones don't particularly like all the scary things associated with Halloween, then they'll love this song that totally validates that witches, ghosts and things hiding under the bed really are just too darn spooky. Period.

‘The Purple People Eater’ by Sheb Wooley

Although Sheb Wooley never intended this novelty song to become a Halloween classic, this catchy tune about “the one-eyed, one-horned, flying, purple people eater” still deserves a spot on the list.

'Five Little Pumpkins' by The Kiboomers

The Kiboomers take an old nursery school song to the next level for Halloween by singing all about everyone's favorite October fruit – the pumpkin! Yep, pumpkins fall into the fruit family, a Halloween fact you probably didn't know.

'Halloween Stomp' by Bounce Patrol

Your little witches and ghosts will be marching around the living room as they listen to the "Halloween Stomp," an infectious kids' Halloween song by Bounce Patrol.

'What's This?" by Jack Skellington

Is this a Christmas song? Halloween song? We're not entirely sure, but since it's sung by the unearthly Jack Skellington in "The Nightmare Before Christmas" we're going with Halloween. Either way, your kids'll love it.

'Halloween' by The New Fangles

Channeling a '60s surfer song, "Halloween" by The New Fangles is a total toe-tapper. After just one listen, you'll be haunted by it's earworm refrain, "Halloween, it's the spookiest thing you've ever seen."

'Monster Party' by Super Simple Songs

The only thing better than a Halloween party is a monster party! Everyone cha-chas in "Monster Party," a spirited salsa-inspired tune by Super Simple Songs.

'Who Let the Ghosts Out' by The Hit Crew

We all know who let the dogs out, but what about the ghosts? They've escaped on Halloween night and whoever's responsible "really blew it," according to this sing-along song by The Hit Crew. Was it you? Boooo!

'Casper the Friendly Ghost' by The Golden Orchestra

This blast from the past by The Golden Orchestra is guaranteed to make children and adults smile with its charming nostalgia and old-timely lyrics devoted to Casper, the friendliest ghost around.

'The Skeleton Dance' by Super Simple Songs

Rattle their bones with this popular preschool tune by Super Simple Songs. "The Skeleton Dance" will have your little goblins up and moving while providing an anatomy lesson at the same time. The foot bone's connected to the leg bone. The leg bone's connected to the knee bone and, well, you can probably guess the rest.

'Cruella De Vil' by Selena Gomez

This classic villan tune from "101 Dalmations" gets a rock 'n' roll makeover from Disney alum, Selena Gomez. Sure, Cruella is pure evil, but kids love to hate puppy-stealing diva.

'Down By the Spooky Bay' by Super Simple Songs

"Down By the Bay" gets a makeover for pint-sized trick-or-treaters. You already know the tune and it won't take long to learn the Halloween-themed lyrics.

'It's Halloween' by Paul James Band

"It's Halloween" sounds like something that belongs in a Disney Halloween movie, even though it's actually an R&B tune by Canadian blues guitar player Paul James. Kids (and adults) will totally love the jazzy vibe and lyrics all about ghosts, goblins and monsters.

'Witch Doctor' by Alvin and the Chipmunks

"Ooh, eeh, ooh, ah, aah, ting, tang, walla, walla, bing bang!" Try repeating that one a few times fast. Follow Alvin and the Chipmunks' lead in this infectious cover of the 1958 tune about seeking the help of a witch doctor to cure a bad case of love.

'Heffalumps and Woozles' by The Disney Studio Chorus

Who knew Winnie the Pooh could be so spooky? This catchy song from the 1977 animated feature, “The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh," is a little dark, but kids will love it ... even if it gives parents nightmares.

'Grim Grinning Ghosts' by The Melomen

If you've been on the Haunted Mansion ride at Disney theme parks, then you know this one. "Grim Grinning Ghosts" kicks off with a spooky narration by a “ghost host" before launching into a frenetic sing-along. All the ghouls join in before this one's over.

'The Blob' by The Five Blobs

Once upon a time there was a horror movie in the 1950s about a giant, gelatinous blob that killed people by oozing them to death. Though the movie's probably too scary for kids, its theme song certainly isn’t. Recorded by The Five Blobs (how fitting), “The Blob” is as silly as it gets.

'Friends on the Other Side' by Randy Newman

From the 2009 Disney film “The Princess and the Frog,” Randy Newman’s “Friends on the Other Side” is a ragtime-y song about voodoo, magic and all things supernatural. Even though it's mildly sinister, it's not too scary.

'Ghostbusters' by Ray Parker, Jr.

It’s not officially Halloween until you’ve heard “Ghostbusters” at least once. And chances are good you’ll hear it a lot more than that before Halloween is all said and done. One of the most popular Halloween songs of all time, it’s a perennial favorite of kids and adults alike.

'Spooky, Scary Skeletons' by Andrew Gold

Spooky, scary skeletons send shivers down our spine — and so will this trippy tune. Once you've heard this Andrew Gold classic, you won't be able to get it out of your head. Don’t say we didn't warn you.

'Running Up That Hill' by Kate Bush

Even though “Stranger Things” isn't age-appropriate for little ones, this 1985 Kate Bush song from season 4 made a massive comeback last year and is spooky and inspiring at the same time. Older kids and tweens who've seen "Stranger Things" will know every word.

'The Spooky Bus' by Pinkfong

Set to the theme of “Wheels on the Bus,” this toddler-friendly song swaps out the regular lyrics and replaces them with ghosts and witches. No scares here, except for parents who may not want to listen to it on repeat.

'Hedwig's Theme' by John Williams

Whether they’re a Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff, press play on “Hedwig’s Theme" and let your kids pretend they're partying at Hogwarts with Harry and friends.

'I Put a Spell on You' by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy

Salem’s cursed witches will be back this Halloween with a sequel to the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus.” No matter what spells the Sanderson Sisters have conjured up for the next installment, relive the magic of the original by listening to their lively version of “I Put a Spell on You.”

'Under My Bed' by Recess Monkey

Recorded by a trio of former school teachers, “Under My Bed” is a jaunty little song about every child’s nightmare: a monster hiding under the bed. Luckily, it’s just a lonely monster looking to make friends.

'Thriller' by Michael Jackson

With ghouls and monsters crawling out of their tombs to seal your doom (and terrorize your neighborhood while they're at it), Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video isn’t for the faint of heart. That said, the song is totally family-friendly and a staple on any Halloween playlist.

'Epic Disney Villains Medley' by Peter Hollens feat. Whitney Avalon

Take the best Disney villain songs of all time, put them together in an a cappella mashup and you get this epic song. Here, beloved villain ditties from “The Little Mermaid” to “Beauty and the Beast" come together in a five-minute medley that kids will adore.

'Jump in the Line' by Harry Belafonte

If you’ve seen “Beetlejuice” you’ll remember Harry Belafonte’s “Jump in the Line” as the song Lydia Deetz dances to at the end of the movie. Sure, it’s not a Halloween song per se, but through the years it’s been embraced as one and its spirited calypso beat makes for a great Halloween singalong.

'Halloween is Almost Here' by Pinkfong

If your little ones are counting down to the big day (Halloween!), then this earworm is just right for them. Adults and older kids probably won’t be able to listen to it more than once or twice, but that’s totally OK since this song is intended for younger kids and tots.

'Jack's Lament' by Danny Elfman

Jack Skellington longs to be something more than just the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town. Before he finds something more fulfilling, he sings “Jack’s Lament,” an enchanting, dissonant song that kids and adults both love.

'Somebody's Watching Me' by Rockwell

Back in the ‘80s, this song about being seriously paranoid received a ton of airplay on the radio — before, during and after Halloween. Perhaps, it's because of Michael Jackson's guest appearance.

Disney Halloween Medley' by Jon Cozart Voctave

Hear "Grim Grinning Ghosts" and "This is Halloween" in a whole new way. This a cappella medley wraps up with an eerie invitation to hurry back. Yikes!

'Something Wicked This Way Comes' by John Williams

Something wicked this way comes in John Williams' choral piece from the “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” soundtrack. It’s short, but spooky and features the oft-repeated phrase from William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth": "double, double toil and trouble."

'Spooky' by the Classics IV

Neither a kid’s song nor a Halloween tune, “Spooky” by the Classics IV still manages to strike the right tone. And a marriage proposal on Halloween? There's nothing cuter.

'The Addams Family' by Vic Mizzy

"The Addams Family" theme song is creepy, kooky and altogether ooky, which is exactly why we love it. Add this one to your kids’ Halloween playlist and everyone will be snapping their fingers in unison.

'Epic Halloween Medley' by Peter Hollens

This a cappella medley, featuring "Ghostbusters," "The Monster Mash" and Evanescence’s “Bring Me to Life” leaves no gravestone unturned.

'Halloween Spooks' by Lambert, Hendricks & Ross

Lambert, Hendricks & Ross find a way to jazz up the spooks of the season in this throwback tune. Ask kids to mimic the Halloween noises — or if that's too challenging, to freestyle their own.

'Guess Who?' by Pinkfong

Halloween can be a scary time for little monsters, but this song by Pinkfong will help take the edge off by introducing them to friendly, non-threatening witches, ghosts, skeletons and monsters.

'Day O (Banana Boat Song)' by Harry Belafonte

Fans of “Beetlejuice” are sure to remember the iconic dinner party scene in which the guests become possessed and perform a haunted (and hilarious) dance to the song “Day O (The Banana Boat Song).” The Harry Belafonte tune has become Halloween standard in the years since the movie’s release.

'Clap for the Wolfman' by The Guess Who

“Clap for the Wolfman” sounds like it was written about werewolves, but it’s actually about a disc jockey nicknamed “Wolfman Jack." The song, however, is totally on-theme and its catchy lyrics guarantee it’ll be a family favorite.

'I Want Candy' by Bow Wow Wow

This song isn’t about Halloween or even dogs for that matter. But it is all about candy and kids will love it for that very reason.

'Scooby-Doo Theme Song' by George A. Robertson Jr.

Jinkies! Shaggy, Scooby and the rest of the gang are as popular today as they were in the '60s. Two versions of the song were recorded for the TV show: one performed by Larry Marks for season 1, and this e. The band Simple Plan also covered the Scooby-Doo theme song in 2002.

'Spooks' by Louis Armstrong

Though "Spooks” was recorded back in 1954, it still holds up today as a snazzy Halloween song for all ages. It starts off with a creaky door and screams, but kids will forget all about it once Louis' voice comes in.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com