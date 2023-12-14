33 guns stolen from gun show at California county fairgrounds

TechCrunch

Apple said it will no longer give over records of users' push notifications to law enforcement unless the company receives a valid judge's order. In its law enforcement guidelines updated this week, Apple said law enforcement and government agencies can now obtain push notification records with a court order or a search warrant, both of which have to be approved by a judge. Previously, Apple allowed police to obtain this information with a subpoena, which are issued by police departments and law enforcement agencies with no judicial oversight.