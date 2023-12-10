33 holds special place in heart of Millbury man giving $3,300 to T&G Santa

Steven Bott has been one of the Santa Fund's most prolific donors for over a decade.

MILLBURY — Steven Bott just wants kids to be happy, especially during the holidays.

And one way to make that happen, he said, is by donating money, which is how Bott became one of the T&G Santa Fund’s largest individual donors, donating $3,300 this year.

“I had a traumatic injury 33 years ago — was paralyzed and I was in rough shape, but luckily, God gave me the chance to come back and progress,” Bott said. “There are kids that don’t have anything and need happiness in their lives.”

That injury was a result of a work accident Bott endured on Oct. 26, 1990.

While the family tradition was to enlist in the military after graduation, Bott, who was a star basketball player at Millbury High School in the 1980s, took a job at what was then Norton Co., now Saint-Gobain, in Worcester.

But on that day, 33 years ago, Bott fell 50 feet from scaffolding at work, which left him with severe brain and spinal cord injuries, and in a coma for six weeks. When he awoke, he was paralyzed and unable to speak.

Through years of rehabilitation, Bott has made strides in things like regaining his speech.

“I’m getting stronger,” Bott said. “I have my setbacks, but I do what I can do. Does no good to complain.”

Up until the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into things, Bott spent about 20 years volunteering with students at Shaw Elementary School in Millbury, something he said he misses.

And at home, he is busy raising his 12-year-old daughter Cecilia, who he said is a “very compassionate” person.

She loves Christmas, like Bott, but doesn’t expect a lot of gifts, he said. The two have been getting ready for the holidays, hanging up Christmas lights and decorations.

Cecilia was one of two names Bott listed on this year’s donation, with the other being for Russell P. Bott, who remains missing in action from the Vietnam War. Bott also listed prisoners of war and those missing in action as part of his donation.

Russell Bott's brother, Fred Bott, was killed in the Korean War while serving with his brother, George Bott, Steven Bott's father.

“It means a lot to me,” Bott said. He said that while she may be too young to comprehend his donations now, Bott hopes Cecelia will grow up to be generous with her time and money as well.

Outside of this year marking 33 years since his injury, that number holds significance in another way, which is why it’s appeared in previous donations he’s made as well.

The number also appeared on the jersey of Celtics legend Larry Bird, whose birthday is, coincidentally, the day after Bott’s birthday.

Bott’s father passed away a year and a half ago, he said, so incorporating the number 33 into his donation is also a way of honoring his father.

“I love basketball,” Bott said. “And my dad and I love Larry Bird.”

In the early to mid-1980s, Bott worked as a newspaper carrier for the Telegram & Gazette, he said. Something he did to help make some pocket change in his youth.

"That was a fun time," he said.

Those ties helped him decide to choose the Santa Fund as one of the places he would donate his money.

But Bott's generosity comes from a desire to ensure kids to have the things they need, including gifts under the tree to unwrap Christmas morning.

“I’m very fortunate I can do this,” Bott said. “It’s getting harder and harder for kids, but they’re our future.”

T&G Santa is in its 85th year of bringing Christmas smiles to needy children of Central Massachusetts.

Thanks to donations from our readers, as well as local businesses and civic organizations, T&G Santa purchases toys for children in need who are identified by some 20 partner organizations. This year, the fund will provide gifts for nearly 8,000 youngsters in our community.

The United Way of Central Massachusetts is a main partner in the effort.

To donate, find the coupon in the T&G Santa ad in today's newspaper, or go to telegram.com/santa.

Here's who has given to the fund so far:

PREVIOUS TOTAL $15,314

CONTRIBUTIONS IN HONOR OF:

POW MIA Russell P. Bott and Cecilia Bott: Steven Bott $3,300

John Gervais: Patricia Ballantine $25

Immanuel Baptist Church, The Hastings, Paula and Dorthy Stooke, Bob, Beth and Mr Cloise Ball and My fantastic Wife Janet: Michael A Terzian - Rock and Roll Forever $5

CONTRIBUTIONS IN MEMORY OF:

George E Streeter Sr., Catherine M Streeter and George E Streeter Jr., Love Always Mary Streeter Defeudis $5,000

Our Parents Anthony and Nancy Odorski and our sister Sandra Odorski Russo, Love Donna, Tom and David Odorski $300

Alice & Carlton Defring and Elaine & Robert Perron; Mike and Pam $150

John R Ford: Jane Ford $100

My Wife Linda and My Uncle Pete: Bernie $100

Joe and Jean Tyborowski and Cindy and Ronnie Beachamp: Joe Tyborowski $100

Carolyn Foisy: Tom and Linda Foisy $50

Our Library Friend, Donna Bohl: Dee Anna Grebinan and Marie Clemente $50

Marc, Heidi - Anne and Chris $50

The Hyland Family $30

My loving Wife Peggy: Phil $25

Mary, Edward & David Salmon: Mary and Pat Salmon $25

Walter & Patricia Rafferty: Mary, Phil and Pat Salmon $25

Frank and Louise McWey $25

Ruth Terrill $20

David "Bud " Lynch: daughter Debora $10

Ann O'B: Mary Spokis $10

DAILY TOTAL $9,400

RUNNING TOTAL $24,714

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Steven Bott of Millbury donates $3,300 to T&G Santa