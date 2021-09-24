33 men accused of gang-raping teen girl over eight months in India

Police in India have arrested more than two dozen men accused of gang-raping a 15-year-old girl multiple times over a period of nearly eight months — a horrific ordeal that ended when the victim finally came forward this week.

The number of people charged in the case went up to 29 on Friday after police nabbed three more suspects, according to multiple reports. Cops are on the hunt for four more men as the girl has named 33 alleged rapists, including at least two minors, the Hindustan Times reported.

The teen told investigators that the abuse began on Jan. 29 and continued until Wednesday, when she told an aunt who then filed a report on her behalf. The attacks happened in multiple locations, including her hometown of Dombivli, which is next to Mumbai, she reportedly told police.

The girl said it all began when a man she was in a relationship with threatened to leak a private video of the couple unless she engaged in sexual acts with some of his friends and acquaintances, according to reports. The group then raped her on multiple occasions throughout the year, she said.

It was not immediately clear if her former partner was among the 29 suspects already in custody.

The shocking allegations sparked widespread condemnation in Dombivli, which is reportedly seeing a rise in violence against women, and across the country.