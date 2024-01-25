33 million under flood watches as South drenched with another day of heavy rain

The South is set for another day of relentless rain, thunderstorms and potential flooding, as 33 million people remain under flood watches from Texas into Tennessee.

The downpour comes after heavy rain drenched parts of the South Wednesday and led to disaster declarations in San Jacinto County and Montgomery counties in Texas and floodwater rescues.

While less rainfall is anticipated Thursday, it'll pose significant flood concerns tonight across the South due to already-saturated soils and swollen rivers. In southeast Texas, five rivers are forecast to reach major flood stage over the next day or two.

Emergency Service workers hold a man's hands in the San Jacinto River while another evacuee sits on a small boat. (Montgomery County Emergency Service District #3 / via Facebook)

Most places in the South will see an additional one to two inches of rain but up to four inches could fall, especially in southern Louisiana through Friday.

In Louisiana, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for portions of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington Parish, and southern Mississippi Thursday morning as a line of storms moved into the region, forecast to have wind gusts up to 40 mph. Just one day prior, heavy rain and flooding in the state left cars stranded and turned streets into rivers.

In Texas, a disaster declaration was issued Wednesday for residents below the Lake Livingston Dam were urged to evacuate over high rising water. Seventeen people and 15 pets were rescued Wednesday by firefighters from the San Jacinto River floodwaters.

On Thursday morning, there were 19 warnings and two advisories in place warning of flood and river flooding impacting 23 regions in the state.

Today your ESD3 firefighters worked all day rescuing people from the flood waters of the San Jacinto River. The... Posted by Montgomery County Emergency Service District #3 on Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Numerous cities from Texas to the Northeast have experienced more than double the average rainfall for the month of January. Dozens of cities including Portland, Maine; Philadelphia, Asheville, Austin, Atlantic City, Baltimore and Boston have already marked their Top 10 wettest January on record.

Meanwhile, the Midwest, southern Great Lakes into the Northeast will also experience periods of light and moderate rain Thursday.

Widespread dense fog is also enveloping much of the country east of the Rockies for the third day in a row — causing travel delays with hubs like Chicago, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Cleveland under dense fog advisories Thursday morning and making travel on roads dangerous.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com