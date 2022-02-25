33-year-old charged with dealing heroin, meth after 80 grams seized

RICHMOND, Ind. — The confiscation of nearly 80 grams of narcotics has resulted in a 33-year-old facing two drug-dealing charges.

Nicholas Folkerth Lakes was formally charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday following his Tuesday arrest. Lakes, who has an Ellettsville address listed in case records, is charged with Level 2 felony dealing heroin, Level 2 felony dealing methamphetamine and three misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance. He is also accused of being a habitual offender.

Judge April Drake on Friday found probable cause for the charges.

The standard sentence for a Level 2 felony conviction is 17½ years with a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

The Wayne County Drug Task Force received information Tuesday that Lakes was a passenger in a vehicle bringing narcotics into Richmond from Ohio, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The 2003 Kia Sorrento was located on National Road East and observed to make four lane changes without signaling.

Richmond Police Department officers stopped the Kia in the 2700 block of East Main Street, the affidavit said. Lakes told officers a black Nike bag on the passenger-side floorboard and a knife in the door pocket were his. Inside the bag were baggies, keys, a pocket knife, charger cords, cellphone adaptors, earbuds and phone chargers.

During a search of Lakes, officers found $258 and black zipper pouch lodged in his underwear, according to the affidavit. Inside the pouch were three bags that contained 43 grams of methamphetamine and 36 grams of heroin. At the jail, officers found three kinds of pills located a container hidden in Lakes' underwear.

Lakes qualifies as a habitual offender because of previous convictions for causing serious injury when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of narcotics, according to charging information. Lakes has six previous felony convictions for possessing various narcotics, as well as a felony conviction for auto theft. He also has misdemeanor convictions for criminal trespass, domestic battery, conversion and minor consuming an alcoholic beverage.

A second passenger, Brianna Nicole Jean Lane, 25, also was arrested during the traffic stop, according to the affidavit. She is formally charged with possession of heroin and possession of a syringe, both as Level 6 felonies, after a baggie containing 0.4 gram of heroin was found sticking out of her bra and she told officers she had needles in her underwear.

Drake also found probable cause Friday for those charges.

Both Lakes and Lane were released from jail Thursday.

The driver has not been charged.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: 33-year-old charged with dealing heroin, meth after 80 grams seized