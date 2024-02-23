33-year-old charged for stolen car, assaults Clayton police officer

CLAYTON, Mo. – An Indiana man who was charged with stealing a car assaulted a police officer and may be responsible for other crimes in the area, according to the Clayton Police Department.

Officers were notified Feb. 18 that a stolen vehicle had passed a license recognition camera in the area. Police were able to locate the car on the 7800 block of Clayton Road at a gas station and arrested 33-year-old James Ferguson.

There, it was confirmed the vehicle was stolen from Merrillville, IN.

Ferguson was transported to the Clayton Police Department. While being fingerprinted, he physically assaulted an officer, according to a release. The police officer was not injured.

Three felony charges were given to Ferguson, including second-degree sexual abuse, fourth-degree special victim assault, and tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree.

Ferguson remains at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

According to police, Ferguson has a previous criminal history, including traffic offenses, theft, and vehicle theft. He has been known to visit the Clayton area frequently, potentially responsible for similar incidents in the region. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Clayton Police Department at (314) 290-8444 or at cpdmedia@claytonmo.gov.

