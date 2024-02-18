A 33-year-old Fond du Lac woman's death is ruled a homicide. Two people have been arrested

A Fond du Lac woman's suspicious death has been ruled a homicide, according to Fond du Lac police.

Two people have been arrested.

Annaka Winter Trudell, 20, of Fond du Lac, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Feb. 13 death of 33-year-old Ashley Ann Calo, police said in a statement. She was charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

A 21-year-old man also from Fond du Lac is charged with one count of harboring or aiding a felon. His name was not immediately known on Saturday.

A 3-year-old child was in the vehicle with Calo when she was found unresponsive

Calo was found slumped over in car after a single-vehicle accident on Feb. 13 around 6:20 p.m. near West Follett Street and North Main Street in Fond du Lac. Police said the crash was suspicious.

The victim was found suffering from life-threatening injuries after being extricated from the vehicle by police. Police performed life-saving efforts until the fire department arrived on the scene.

She was transported to St. Agnes Hospital, where she later died. Police also found a 3-year-old child in the passenger seat of the vehicle, the child was not injured.

Hollyann Zastrow and Kierra Hoover set up a GoFundMe fundraiser page on Thursday to help with funeral costs for Calo, who Zastrow described in the post as "the greatest friend one could ask for.

"She loved her son more than anything in this world. She had a smile that could brighten up even the darkest room. She was the type of person that would be there for you no matter what."

The case is still under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled by the Fond du Lac Medical Examiner's Office to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Nick Hahn at 920-322-3721 or nhahn@fdl.wi.gov, or the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.

Contact Adrienne Davis at amdavis@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @AdriReportss

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Fond du Lac woman's suspicious death now ruled a homicide