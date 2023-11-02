33-year-old Knoxville man dies in East Knox County shooting on Halloween

Andrew Lester Buckner, 33, of Knoxville, died after being shot multiple times in the Three Points neighborhood in East Knox County on Halloween night, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting in the 8500 block of Old Rutledge Pike at about 7:45 p.m., a department spokesperson said in a press release.

Police have charged Jonathan Eugene Rolen, 49, of Knoxville, with voluntary manslaughter and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, the release stated. He was arrested when police arrived.

Buckner was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

No other information was provided about the circumstances of the shooting.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: 33-year-old Knoxville man dies in East Knox County shooting