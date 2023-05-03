A 33-year-old Lebanon man died after he was shot on Jones Street, police say

A 33-year-old Lebanon man died Wednesday morning after he was shot, according to Lebanon City Police.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Jones Street at 8 a.m. Upon arrival police located a male subject with a gunshot wound. He was identified as Thomas Vance of Lebanon

"He was transported to a Dauphin County medical facility where he died from his injuries," police officials said in a press release. "A second subject that remained on scene was taken into police custody without incident."

Police have not identified the shooter as of Wednesday afternoon.

The initial investigation suggests that the incident began as a verbal altercation and escalated, according to police. During the investigation several video sources of the incident were reviewed along with witnesses interviewed. The firearm believed to be used was recovered by police at the scene.

Officials said both parties involved in the incident were know to each other, this was not a random act of gun violence. The case is currently under review by the Lebanon County District Attorney's Office.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

