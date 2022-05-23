33-year-old man dead after confrontation with neighbor regarding 'noise complaint'

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

Phoenix Police Department says a 33-year-old man is dead after a confrontation with a neighbor at an apartment complex in the area of Ocotillo Road and Black Canyon Highway on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 11:30 a.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside of an apartment.

The victim, later identified as Nicasio Yzagere, 33, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

"Two neighbors get into a dispute over a noise complaint," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky in a statement. "The confrontation turns deadly after both men come out of their homes with a firearm which leads to one of them getting shot."

Officers located and detained the man whom witnesses identified as the shooter.

Detectives have responded to the scene and an investigation remains active.

