A 33-year-old Manitowoc man wanted by police as a suspect in an Oct. 4 shooting is arrested

MANITOWOC - A 33-year-old Manitowoc man wanted by police as a suspect in an Oct. 4 shooting in the 1200 block of South 20th Street has been arrested.

A police report said the suspect was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of a felon in possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, possession of THC and possession of paraphernalia.

No one was hurt in the shooting, which happened around 6:49 p.m. Oct. 4. Police said the suspect intentionally shot a gun multiple times from a vehicle at a victim in the area. The victim was not hit by the bullets, but the suspect did strike property in the area, resulting in damage.

Police said they believe the victim was targeted by the suspect based on a prior conflict.

The Herald Times Reporter generally does not name suspects until prosecutors charge them with a crime in court.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc police arrest suspect in Oct. 4 South 20th Street shooting