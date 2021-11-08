33-year-old Milwaukee man arrested in connection with shooting of three Wauwatosa police officers Saturday night

Wisconsin Department of Justice crime scene response vehicles in front of the Radisson Hotel. in Wauwatosa, Wis.

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man has been arrested and is accused of shooting and injuring three Wauwatosa police officers at a Radisson Hotel in Wauwatosa over the weekend.

Wauwatosa Police Lt. Shane Wrucke said at a news conference Mondaythat Kenneth Burney is in custody and would be charged soon in connection with the incident, which took place Saturday at the Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West, 2303 N. Mayfair Road.

All three officers have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home, according to Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis.

Police said a report of shots fired at the hotel and the shooting of the three police officers are unrelated. Those incidents are being investigated separately.

Wauwatosa police originally responded to the hotel to investigate a report about shots being fired at the hotel.

As they were investigating that call, checking rooms on the second floor of the hotel — where the original shots were thought to have originated — the officers were shot by the suspect they now have in custody, police said.

"The officers are doing well. They are recovering and are in good spirits," MacGillis said during Monday's news conference.

A 32-year-old sergeant with 11 years of service was shot in his hand and thigh. A 32-year-old officer with seven years of service was shot in his thigh and knee. And a 31-year old sergeant with eight years of service was grazed by a bullet on his foot. All three officers are men. Their names were not immediately released.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is handling the shooting investigation, while the Milwaukee Police Department is the lead investigative agency.

The Wauwatosa Police Department is investigating the original report of shots fired at the hotel.

Previous offenses

Burney has numerous charges and convictions from previous incidents that go back years, according to online court records:

Awaiting a January 2022 trial on two charges: being a felon in possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct.

Convicted in 2018 of a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Convicted in 2015 of a felony count of receiving stolen property.

Pleaded guilty in 2012 to a felony charge of possession of cocaine.

Pleaded guilty in 2007 to a felony charge of manufacturing/delivering cocaine.

Found guilty in 2006 of a felony charge of possession of cocaine, with the intent to sell.

Praise for officers

Wauwatosa police chief James MacGillis.

MacGillis praised the efforts of the officers who responded at the hotel.

"They were steadfast in their resolve to hold their positions, focus on the task at hand and lead, above and beyond expectations," MacGillis said.

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride thanked the officers for their work.

"I express my gratitude to them and also my gratitude from the community that our officers are safe and back home and recovering well," McBride said during the news conference.

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride.

Officers were shot on the second floor of the hotel

Wrucke said officers responded to the hotel at 10:33 p.m. Saturday.

"They were directed to the second floor of the hotel, where they confirmed that shots had been fired in a hallway," Wrucke said.

They soon began to check rooms on the second floor to see whether anyone had been shot.

"While attempting contact at one of the rooms, they were met with gunfire from inside," Wrucke said.

The Milwaukee Police Incident Command Post arrives at the Radisson Hotel. in Wauwatosa, Wis. on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Burney was not struck by any bullets.

"Eventually, the suspect exited the room and was taken into custody," Wrucke said.

Two firearms were recovered in his room, he said.

Other Wauwatosa officers shot on duty

In 2009, then Wauwatosa Police Officer Abby Pavlik was shot after she pursued suspects in an armed robbery at Happy Wok in Wauwatosa. She was wearing a protective vest and was struck in the abdomen by a bullet while she was in her squad car.

Former Wauwatosa police chief Barry Weber said Pavlik was "suddenly ambushed in what turned out to be a very violent attack." At the time, Pavlik was the first Wauwatosa police officer to be shot on duty in 21 years.

Wauwatosa Sergeant Abby Pavlik addresses the media during a press conference at the Wauwatosa Police Department Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Wauwatosa police chief Barry Weber announced a 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection to the shooting at Mayfair mall on Friday afternoon. - Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2012, Wauwatosa police officer Jennifer Sebena was shot and killed by her husband, Benjamin Sebena, after she emerged from a break at the Wauwatosa Fire Department station on Underwood Avenue.

Her husband had stalked her for three days and had followed her on the job before the shooting. He is now serving life in prison, with parole eligibility after 35 years.

And in 2015, Wauwatosa Police Officer Jeff Griffin was shot by a burglary suspect in Milwaukee.

Evan Casey can be reached at 414-403-4391 or evan.casey@jrn.com.

