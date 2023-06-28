33-year-old St. Helena man found dead in car with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night

Beaufort County deputies are investigating the late-night Tuesday murder of a 33-year-old St. Helena Island man, according to an alert sent from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning.

Police arrived to the area of Harbor Breeze Drive on southeastern St. Helena at around 11:50 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired. There, they found the man’s body with “multiple gunshot wounds” in the driver’s seat of a car parked in the middle of the street, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens.

The man has not yet been identified. An autopsy will likely be performed Wednesday by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office, Viens said.

Tuesday night’s investigation comes just one month after another murder on the island, when mother of three Jamie Bradley-Brun allegedly drowned her six-year-old daughter before attempting to drown her 8-year-old on May 19 in the bathroom of their St. Helena home.

Anyone with information on Tuesday night’s incident is encouraged to call Sgt. Snider at 843-255-3421 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry tip line at 843-554-1111.