33-year-old woman dead in murder-suicide in Alexander County

A 63-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to felony accessory after the fact in connection with a murder-suicide that happened in July 2017.

Two people were found dead and another was seriously injured in the murder-suicide on Houck Mountain Road in the Ellendale Community of Alexander County.

Police said that Jeremy Fletcher, 35, shot both his estranged wife Ami Fletcher, 33, and his father-in-law Charles Brown.

Ami Fletcher was pronounced dead inside her vehicle from a gunshot wound to the back of the head, and Brown was seriously injured with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said.

By the time police arrived to serve an arrest warrant on Jeremy Fletcher, police said they found him dead of an apparent suicide by hanging inside a barn on his property in Caldwell County.

Police said Fletcher was already charged with shooting his estranged wife in the leg earlier this year.

Jeremy Fletcher's father, Timothy Fletcher, 58, was arrested Sunday morning and charged with felony accessory after the fact of murder, felony after the fact of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

Police believe he helped his son getaway after the shooting.

Timothy Fletcher was jailed at the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $350,000. On Monday, Timothy Fletcher was given a suspended sentence of 16 to 29 months with three years of supervised probation and credit for 139 days served.

