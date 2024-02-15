33-year-old woman killed after striking tree in south Arlington car crash, police say

A 33-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning in south Arlington after losing control of her car and hitting a tree, police said.

Investigators believe a Honda Accord traveling eastbound in the 2300 block of West Sublett Road hit the front end of a Ram 1500 pickup while changing lanes, officials said. The collision caused the Accord’s driver to spin out and hit a tree in the median.

The driver of the Accord wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to police. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website identified the woman as Shardae Gaither of Fort Worth. She died from blunt force injuries at an Arlington hospital less than an hour after the accident.

The Ram’s driver was uninjured and isn’t facing any charges connected to the crash, police said.