A 33-year-old woman who used to work for Amazon is the suspect in the massive Capital One hack — meet Paige Thompson

A woman accused of breaching the data of over 100 million Capital One customers was arrested on Monday after investigators found that online accounts linked to her had boasted about the hack.

She's accused of stealing data from millions of customers, including Social Security numbers, linked bank accounts, and other personal information, Capital One disclosed on Monday.

The Justice Department charged Paige Thompson, 33, a software engineer in Seattle who formerly worked for Amazon, with one count of computer fraud and abuse.

Thompson could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Here's everything we know about Paige Thompson, the suspect in the Capital One hack affecting 100 million people:

Paige Thompson is a 33-year-old software engineer known online by the alias "erratic."

A résumé appearing to belong to Thompson on GitLab says she attended Bellevue Community College in Washington in 2005 but left after a little more than a year to pursue a career opportunity.

Thompson was arrested on Monday in Seattle, where she lives. The résumé indicates that since leaving college she's worked as a software and systems engineer at various companies in the Seattle area.