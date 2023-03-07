33-year-old York woman last seen going for a walk, York County sheriff says

A 33-year-old woman went for a walk Monday morning and texted her mother, “I don’t know where I am,” the York County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

Olivia Marie Seale was last seen at 8:30 a.m. when she left her home on Seattle Slew Place in York.

The text to her mother’s phone was sent at 10:40 a.m., the sheriff said.

The missing woman never returned from taking a walk.

Seale has bipolar disorder and can become manic when not taking medication, the sheriff said.

She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds.

Seale has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have information, call the police.

