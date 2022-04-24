33 Proven Money Mantras From Mark Cuban and More Financial Pros

Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com

Finances can be stressful, but having a mantra to turn to can help you to recenter, focus and ease your daily worries.

I spoke to financial pros, entrepreneurs and other thought leaders to find out the mantras they personally use to help them through rough times or uncertainty. Hopefully, these mantras will resonate with you and help you to navigate through your own personal finance journey.

Barbara Corcoran: Founder of The Corcoran Group and 'Shark Tank' Shark

"You don't have to get it right, you just have to get it going."

Mark Cuban: Entrepreneur, 'Shark Tank' Shark and Investor

"'How you do anything, is how you do everything.' [It's] a reminder to myself to make sure to get things right and not let up."

Rachel Cruze

Rachel Cruze: Personal Finance Expert and Ramsey Personality

"Focus on the things you can control. You can't control what's happening in our world right now, but you can control what happens in your home and with your finances. Make decisions based on facts, not fear."

Marianne Harrison: President and CEO of John Hancock

"There's been a common theme throughout my career: I quickly learned that to be successful in business -- or any walk of life -- you have to 'do change well.' I've kept this mantra top of mind and always offer it to anyone starting or changing their careers. I remind them that obstacles are as inevitable as anything they'll encounter on their journey, and the sooner they're able to frame this as an opportunity, the closer they'll be to realizing their dreams."

Andrea Zaretsky: Chief Marketing Officer at E-Trade

"'Keep calm and carry on.' If the past two years have taught us anything, it's to expect the unexpected. Taking a deep breath and keeping a level head through the ups and downs is key when it comes to managing a team and moving the needle for any business. You often learn the most valuable lessons when things take a turn, so putting on a solutions-oriented hat instead of hitting the panic button tends to benefit you in the long run."

Diane Morais: President, Consumer and Commercial Banking at Ally Bank

"My mantra for 2022 is to focus on essentialism, by prioritizing what REALLY matters through the disciplined pursuit of less. I started applying this principle in 2020, and it is an incredible way to bring discipline into all facets of your life by identifying and focusing on what brings the most meaning and makes the most impact."

Andy Sieg: President of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

"Be bold!"

Matthew Quale: President of Bask Bank

"One of the best pieces of financial advice I've ever received is to establish and regularly contribute to a savings fund that can be utilized in case of emergencies -- this, in addition to making sure the rest of my financial portfolio is diversified. I've learned that having a healthy relationship with saving money provides peace of mind in many situations."

Renaud Laplanche: CEO and Co-Founder of Upgrade

"'Credit cards are bad for you.' Most credit cards feature high rates, high fees and are designed to keep you in debt forever. Don't carry a balance on your credit card unless you absolutely have to."

Gavin Michael: CEO of Bakkt

"Crypto is shaping the future of finance this year. I'm excited to see the next phase of crypto adoption on Main Street through an individual's trusted financial institutions, including local and regional banks, and through crypto rewards that can be earned on daily purchases with a retailer. Business leaders in 2022 are no longer wondering if they need a crypto strategy and are pivoting to identifying what their strategy is and whom they should partner with."

Holly Hynes: CMO, Consumer and Small Business Bank at Wells Fargo

"Have an abundance mindset versus a scarcity mindset. What this means to me, specifically, is to always remember that there is no shortage of opportunities, of ideas, of ways to make an impact."

Pam Krueger: CEO and Founder of Wealthramp

"My mantra is, 'See the disappointments as opportunities.' It's a lesson I learned from my dad. When I was in my senior year at the University of Colorado, my dad gave me the last bit of money I would ever receive from my family, and because I did not see that coming, I felt panicked and completely off balance. I'll never forget what my father said to me when I questioned what was happening. He uttered the five most powerful words I've ever heard: 'I have faith in you.' That was the point my mindset shifted from 'Woe is me' to 'Wow, my father believes in me.' If we can somehow use challenges as reminders to consider different actions that allow our money to work for us, not the other way around, we can fortify our financial security."

Ric Edelman: Host of 'The Truth About Your Future' and Author of 'The Truth About Crypto'

"Spend less than you earn. That one tactic solves all the other money problems."

Ramona Ortega: Founder of WealthBuild.ai and My Money My Future

"'Money is just a means to an end -- what's your endgame?' It is never about budgeting or investing, it's about how those activities function to get me to my ultimate end goal. For me, it's about financial security and not having to worry about money and taking care of my family."

Steve Ramirez: SVP, Executive Director, Digital Marketing Strategy at First Citizens Bank

"Relationships matter. Invest in spending time with your employees."

Dontá Wilson: Chief Retail and Small Business Banking Officer at Truist

"Financial success is not about how much money you make, but more about how much money you keep. The goal is to achieve financial happiness, which is the outcome of positive synergies between financial literacy, planning, tools, competency, behaviors and freedom."

Craig Birk: Chief Investment Officer at Personal Capital

"Money spent on life experiences and/or with friends and family is usually more valuable than money spent on things."

Personal Capital is a provider of personal finance tools and wealth management services.

Dave Steward: Chairman and Founder of World Wide Technology

"'But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.' -- Matthew 6:33."

Chris Schembra: Chief Question Asker at 7:47

"I have a main mantra: 'You can't chase two rabbits at the same time; they'll both get away. Focus equals growth.' In a world where we have more time and creative flexibility to pursue so many new things, sometimes spreading yourself too thin won't create financial abundance. Focus your time and effort on becoming an expert on a specific thing, and you'll be able to monetize that expertise."

Stephen Dalby: Founder of Gabb Wireless Kids Phone

"You can control what you do or do not spend money on. You can control what you focus your intentions on. You need to be [as] deliberate and intentional as you can with both your money and your time, now more than ever. When you live an intentional life, you can feel confident in your decisions -- especially your monetary ones."

Yenn Lei: Lead Software Engineer at Emotive

"'I will always pay it forward.' This means that as I have been able to reach financial success, I always give part of it back in some way to others, my community or my family. It's a reminder that I'm grateful for those around me and those that helped me achieve financial success."

Phil Stover: Founder of PvP.com

"'When times are tough and uncertain, double down on yourself.' This is my own commentary, and it's from my own experience. When going through difficult times -- business or personal -- it is a great time to look inward and find something that you can control that might drastically improve the situation. This leads to empowerment and a new purpose, as well as a feeling of control when everything else is out of your control."

Nate Nead: Managing Member at Investnet

"My favorite mantra to get through any tough time is, 'Work will win when wishy-washy wishing won't.'"

John Occhipinti: CEO of NatureBox

"'Anxiety needs the future and depression needs the past, so focus on the present moment.' The uncertainty of the future can easily stress out anyone considering his finances. I personally am trying to focus on the present and look at what I can control right now when it comes to finances. That helps me make changes today that could help my current situation, while trying not to dwell on the past or worry about the future."

Chalmers Brown: Former CTO of Due.com

"My money mantra is to practice healthy spending habits. That means cutting out the fat, sugar and empty calories that come with mindless spending on 'stuff' that you don't really need. Look for alternatives for necessities that may offer a better price. Always have a viable reason for each purchase. Although it's still okay to have a 'cheat day,' make sure it's not going to blow the budget."

Jillian Johnsrud: Personal Finance Expert and Host of the 'Everyday Courage' Podcast

"'Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.' -- Winston Churchill. Our relationship with money and our management of it is a long game. Despite setbacks or success, financial security comes from consistency to stay involved with your money."

Steve Gickling: Founder of ETLrobot

"'I can save more money even when things seem grim around me.' It's important to develop a mindset around finding ways to put more money aside. I have spent years creating savings, an emergency fund and other cash flow strategies. I just tell myself it's better to have the money in the long term for all the necessities than spend it on something unnecessary."

Jon Bradshaw: President of Codebase

"My mantra is, 'I deserve financial success.' It's important to tell yourself that it's a positive thing to have wealth and abundance. It is a sign of hard work, effort and discipline. We shouldn't be embarrassed or ashamed if we've been able to generate wealth, or have to validate it to anyone."

Brian Burke: Founder of Sell Your Mac

"'Money will only get you so far. Having a true passion will give you purpose.' I am passionate about empowering underprivileged students through gifting Apple technology. I believe gifting them a Mac can truly change their lives, their outlook on the world, and their future job prospects."

John Rampton: Serial Entrepreneur

"My money mantra is, 'I can keep making money through every type of economic cycle.' It's a positive force that helps me get more creative in my business about where I can find unique ways to fill the demand and adapt my startup to help others and sustain the business."

Joey Holt: COO of Amerisleep

"The best thing you can do with your money is to invest in yourself and your team. It's easy for people to tightly hold onto their cash reserves, but investing in new tools and training will help you capitalize on opportunities that arise from catastrophe."

Stephanie Buelna-Betancourt: Founder of BUENA AI

"My money mantra is that profit is the result of good people, purpose and process. When we focus on who we get to work with and how we better serve the world, it's easier to withstand difficult times."

Desi Bartlett: Health and Wellness Teacher, International Presenter and Spokesperson

"One mantra that I'm working with is simply the word 'peace.' In yoga, we do something called 'japa.' This simply means that we allow the mantra to roll over and over through the wheels of the mind. The repetition is very grounding and meditative. I send peace to the past, peace to the future, and I enjoy peace in the present."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 33 Proven Money Mantras From Mark Cuban and More Financial Pros