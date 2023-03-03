With a 33% stake, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

HUB Cyber Security (Israel)'s significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

The top 5 shareholders own 52% of the company

Institutions own 11% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

To get a sense of who is truly in control of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 33% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that HUB Cyber Security (Israel) does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at HUB Cyber Security (Israel)'s earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) is not owned by hedge funds. OurCrowd Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 14% of shares outstanding. Vizerion Ltd is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and AXA Venture Partners SAS holds about 10% of the company stock.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 52% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.. It has a market capitalization of just US$150m, and insiders have US$49m worth of shares in their own names. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 11% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 30% stake in HUB Cyber Security (Israel). This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 15%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

