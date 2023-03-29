33 swimmers accused of harassing pod of dolphins in Hawaii

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
Nearly three dozen people are being accused of harassing a pod of dolphins in Hōnaunau Bay, Hawaii officials said.

Thirty-three swimmers are accused of "pursuing, corralling, and harassing" the dolphins in the bay  Bay on Sunday, according to a press release Tuesday from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

It's against federal law to swim within 50 yards of spinner dolphins in Hawaii’s nearshore waters. The prohibition took effect in 2021 amid concerns that so many tourists were swimming with dolphins that the nocturnal animals weren’t getting the rest they need during the day to be able to forage for food at night.

Officers with the agency's Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement initiated cases against the swimmers during a routine patrol in the South Kona District.

In this photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, swimmers swim after spinner dolphins in Honanau Bay, Hawaii, March 26, 2023. Hawaii authorities say they have referred 33 people to U.S. law enforcement after the group allegedly harassed a pod of wild dolphins in waters off the Big Island.
Officials released video and photos taken from a drone that showed the harassment.

Authorities were waiting onshore for the swimmers when they returned.

In this photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, department enforcement officers speak to swimmers in Honaunau, Hawaii, March 26, 2023, after the swimmers allegedly harassed a pod of wild spinner dolphins.
In this photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, swimmers swim after spinner dolphins in Honanau Bay, Hawaii, March 26, 2023. Hawaii authorities say they have referred 33 people to U.S. law enforcement after the group allegedly harassed a pod of wild dolphins in waters off the Big Island.
The names of the swimmers have not been released.

Hawaii's Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement and the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement are investigating, according to the statement.

See a dolphin? It may be trying to sleep

Hawaii’s spinner dolphins feast on fish and small crustaceans that surface from the ocean’s depths at night. When the sun rises, they head for shallow bays to hide from tiger sharks and other predators.

To the untrained eye, the dolphins appear to be awake during the day because they’re swimming.

But because they sleep by resting half their brains and keeping the other half awake to surface and breathe, they may be sleeping even when they’re maneuvering through the water.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hawaii authorities say 33 swimmers harassed dolphins; NOAA probes

