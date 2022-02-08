33 years ago, a body was found in Palm Beach. It’s the town’s only cold case homicide.

Lena Teinila

The Palm Beach Police Department is still trying to solve the lone cold case homicide on its books and is hoping the public can help.

Thirty-three years ago, at 3:27 a.m. on Feb. 6, 1989, Lena Teinila’s body was found on South Ocean Boulevard.

On the night she died, the 38-year-old Lake Worth Beach resident had spent time in the Little Owl Bar and Ryan’s Bar and Grill, both on Dixie Highway in Lake Worth Beach, police said in a release. She was last seen walking north on North Dixie Highway at the West Palm Beach-Lake Worth Beach border at 1 a.m.

She also was known to hitchhike along Dixie Highway, and would also frequent John Prince Park near Lake Worth Beach, police said.

The case was reopened in the summer of 2017 by Detective John Scanlan. "We've had detectives look at it periodically … but it never really goes away," Scanlan told the Daily News in February 2018.

Since reopening the case "we've looked at several persons of interest and were able to cross off a couple of those leads," Scanlan told the Daily News on Monday. Other people have been added to the list and can’t be crossed off because "we don’t have anything definitive," he said.

According to Daily News archives, a delivery man found Teinila's body in the eastbound lane of South Ocean Boulevard between Mar-a-Lago and the Bath & Tennis Club.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office listed her cause of death as "multiple stab wounds with asphyxiation as a contributory factor," according to the archives.

In 2004, police questioned Scott Erskine about Teinila's killing. Erskine, who was serving prison time in California for kidnapping and raping a woman, had been linked through DNA with the killing of two boys who had disappeared while riding their bicycles.

Searching for links to other cases, San Diego police traced him to Palm Beach County and connected him to the murder of Renee Baker, who was found dead just over the Southern Boulevard Bridge on the Palm Beach side, Scanlan said. Erskine had left a cigarette butt at the crime scene, Scanlan said.

Baker, 26, of West Palm Beach was found face down in the oyster bed. She had been strangled.

Erskine got a deal in which he would plead guilty to the Baker murder as long as he could serve his time in California.

"He also agreed to speak to us about Teinila" and we could have used it against him, Scanlan said, but he said he had no part in it. "And with no evidence, he was never cleared, but we never had enough to charge him."

Erskine died in prison last year from COVID-19, the detective said.

With no new witnesses or anyone coming forward, Scanlan said by reaching out to the public for help on the anniversary of Teinila's death, he is “ultimately hoping to generate new leads and new tips for the final piece of the puzzle."

Teinila left behind a son and a daughter.

Anyone with information on Teinila’s homicide, or any other suspicious activity that may be related to her death, can contact the Palm Beach Police Department via its Anonymous Tip Line (561-227-6464) or through its website (www.palmbeachpolice.com) with the button labeled “Report Crime Confidentially”.

