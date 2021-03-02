33 years later, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall return to Zamunda

  • Arsenio Hall, from left, Eddie Murphy and Clint Smith appear in a scene from "Coming 2 America." (Quantrell D. Colbert/Paramount Pictures via AP)
  • Arsenio Hall, left, and Eddie Murphy appear in a scene from "Coming 2 America." (Quantrell D. Colbert/Paramount Pictures via AP)
  • FILE - Actor Eddie Murphy, right, poses with director Craig Brewer during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sept. 7, 2019. Murphy stars in "Coming 2 America," available on Amazon Prime on March 5. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
  • Eddie Murphy appears in a scene from "Coming 2 America." (Quantrell D. Colbert/Paramount Pictures via AP)
  • Eddie Murphy, left, and Jermaine Fowler appear in a scene from "Coming 2 America." (Quantrell D. Colbert/Paramount Pictures via AP)
  • Eddie Murphy, left, and Arsenio Hall appear in a scene from "Coming 2 America." (Quantrell D. Colbert/Paramount Pictures via AP)
1 / 6

Film Review - Coming 2 America

Arsenio Hall, from left, Eddie Murphy and Clint Smith appear in a scene from "Coming 2 America." (Quantrell D. Colbert/Paramount Pictures via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JAKE COYLE
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — When Eddie Murphy made the original “Coming to America,” he was, almost indisputably, the funniest man in America.

Murphy was at the very height of his fame, coming off “Beverly Hills Cop II” and the stand-up special “Raw.” They were heady times. Arsenio Hall, Murphy’s longtime friend and co-star in “Coming to America,” remembers them sneaking out during the shoot to a Hollywood nightclub while still dressed as Prince Akeem and his loyal aide Semmi. “We were insane,” says Hall.

The ’80s, Murphy says, are “all a blur.”

“I was so young, all this stuff was happening. You take everything for granted when you’re young, how successful I was,” Murphy says, speaking by Zoom with a shelf of award statuettes behind him. “Now I take nothing for granted and appreciate everything.”

Thirty-three years after “Coming to America,” Murphy and Hall have returned to Zamunda. The sequel, originally planned to hit theaters last year, was sold due of the pandemic by Paramount Pictures to Amazon, where it will begin streaming Friday.

It’s an unlikely coda to a blockbuster comedy, one that belongs so completely to the late ’80s that even the sequel tries to keep some of that era’s spirit. (En Vogue and Salt-N-Pepa make cameos.) “Coming 2 America,” directed by Craig Brewer, reverses the fish-out-water plot to bring Queens to Zamunda after Akeem learns he fathered a son (Jermaine Fowler) on his first visit to New York.

Some elements have been updated. There’s a plot of female empowerment; KiKi Layne plays Akeem’s daughter. At the barbershop, where Murphy and Hall also reprise their characters, the conversation bounces from Teslas to transgender people.

“We had a draft where they had on MAGA hats and they were Republicans,” says Murphy. “It was funny but it was like, eh, let’s not even go there.”

Instead, Murphy and his collaborators — including writers Barry W. Blaustein, David Sheffield and Kenya Barris — felt the core appeal of “Coming to America” lies in its fairy tale premise.

“This is the only movie I’ve ever done that had a cult following,” says Murphy. “We had totally forgot about ‘Coming to America.’ Then this movie took on this life in the culture. It became like a cult movie. Lines from the movie became catchphrases. People do the mic drop now. The very first mic drop is Randy Watson from ‘Coming to America.’”

“Coming to America” has indeed played a unique role in culture since 1988. Real-life McDowell's fast-food restaurants — the McDonald's knockoff from the movie — have briefly popped up in Los Angeles and Chicago. Beyoncé and Jay-Z once dressed up as characters from the film for Halloween.

But the John Landis-directed movie was also a massive success on release. It was the second-highest grossing film domestically in 1988 with $128.2 million in tickets sold — nearly double what “Die Hard” made that year. Globally, it grossed $288.8 million, or more than $630 million adjusted for inflation.

To Murphy, that’s the movie’s legacy.

“‘Coming to America’ is the first movie in the history of the movies that had an all-Black cast that traveled all around the world,” says Murphy. “They don’t give a s--- about Selma and Martin Luther King and civil injustice, whatever our story is in America. They don’t give a s--- about that around the world.

“It’s not about being Black. It’s about love and family and tradition and doing the right thing,” Murphy adds. “If ‘Black Panther’ was about the hood, people wouldn’t have seen ‘Black Panther’ all around the world.”

The connections between “Coming to America” and “Black Panther” — both rare depictions of Black royalty and a mythic Africa — are many. Before making “Black Panther,” Murphy has said Ryan Coogler approached him about a “Coming to America” sequel. During production on “Black Panther,” Lupita Nyong’o (once not a fan of “Coming to America” for its cliched depiction of Africans) and other cast members threw a “Coming to America” birthday party. Ruth E. Carter designed the costumes of both “Black Panther” and “Coming 2 America.” Both were shot in Atlanta.

“I’ve had people say, ‘Now Zamunda isn’t a real place, right?’” says Brewer. “And I say, ‘No, it’s definitely a real place. I believe it’s just northeast of Wakanda.’”

The script for “Coming 2 America” was worked on for four years but shooting started quickly. Murphy first suggested Brewer direct “Coming 2 America” during a dinner with John Singleton after a test screening of “My Name Is Dolemite,” the Rudy Ray Moore biopic that helped spur a revival for the 59-year-old Murphy.

“‘Coming to America’ was one of my favorite movies as a teenager,” says Brewer, speaking from his home in Memphis, Tenn. “I couldn't help but just say ‘Yes!’ immediately. Then it became clear to me that this is going to go, like, now.”

“Coming 2 America” also rekindles the great comedic chemistry between Murphy and Hall. Murphy estimates the close friends have seen each other two or three times a week for 40 years. But they went decades before talking about a sequel.

“All of a sudden I’m reading this script that I love and I realize this movie that we thought we never were going to do a sequel to, we’re about to head to Atlanta — which is America’s Africa,” says Hall.

The shoot took place on the Tyler Perry Studio sound stages, with Rick Ross’ nearby mansion serving as the Zamunda palace. The movie reunites most of the original cast — including James Earl Jones, John Amos and Shari Headley — and brings in many others, too, including Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan. Hall, who had been doing stand-up with Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, sensed everyone wanted in.

“One day in the dressing room, Dave is like, ‘I heard ya’ll are doing ‘Coming to America 2.’ I said, ‘Yeah, man.’ He said, ‘I want to be in that,’” recalls Hall. (A scheduling conflict interfered and the versatile Hall, who has four roles in the movie, ended up playing the witch doctor part Chappelle might have.)

Some things have changed with time. This “Coming to America" is rated PG-13. Murphy was just 27 when he made “Coming to America.” Now, he has 10 children and a grandchild. His daughter, Bella, has a small role in the film.

“He joked about it on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ about him versus Cosby and who’s America’s favorite dad now. But there’s something to that,” says Brewer. “If you’re ever around Eddie and his kids — and now his grandchild — you see that he’s truly a man who loves his family and does not need the public’s constant validation and appreciation to know who he is.”

Family life figures prominently in Murphy’s newer stand-up material. A long-awaited return to performing in 2020 had been his intention before the pandemic hit. Those plans haven’t been canceled; when live performance returns, Murphy says, “then we’ll do stand-up.” Until then, Murphy, a proud homebody, has found himself back where he started.

“I had gotten off the couch to go to work. I said, ‘OK, let me get off this couch I’ve been on for eight years. Let me go do some work,’” Murphy says. “And we were rolling. We did everything we set out to do. The big thing was going back to ‘Saturday Night Live.’ We was on a high. ‘Coming 2 America’ was in the can. Then the whole world fell apart.”

“I was all ready to go,” Murphy says, grinning, “and then I had to go sit back on the couch.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Recommended Stories

  • 2nd Jacob Lawrence painting missing for 6 decades located

    A second panel from American artist Jacob Lawrence's sweeping series “Struggle: From the History of the American People" that has been hidden from public view for decades has been located, the Peabody Essex Museum in Massachusetts announced Tuesday. “We are thrilled to share news of this important discovery, especially at a time when Americans are actively engaged with democracy,” Lydia Gordon, the museum's associate curator said in a statement. The Salem-based Peabody Essex Museum organized the exhibit.

  • ‘Ted K’ Review: Sharlto Copley Turns Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Into ‘Joker’ with Eerie Biopic

    Berlin: Copley is the haunting centerpiece of a half-baked character study more invested in disturbing questions than answers.

  • Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Reveal Studio Forced Them to Put White Actor in ‘Coming to America’

    "We were forced to put in a white person," Hall said about the 1988 comedy hit.

  • Fidelity’s Head of Global Macro Says Bitcoin May Have Place in Some Portfolios

    "Is it any wonder that bitcoin seems to be having its day?" Fidelity's global macro chief said.

  • Report: Jadeveon Clowney to be cleared in April, could delay FA decision

    Clowney's 2020 season ended after just eight games due to knee surgery.

  • Harden's triple-double helps Nets escape in OT against Spurs

    While Kevin Durant has to sit down, James Harden keeps stepping up. Harden had 30 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets overcame a collapse in the final seconds of regulation to beat the Spurs 124-113 in overtime on Monday night, snapping a 17-game losing streak in San Antonio. Harden had his seventh triple-double in 22 games with Brooklyn since being traded from Houston, where he plays again Wednesday.

  • Angela Bassett Brings the Glamour in a Royal Purple Gown at the 2021 Golden Globe

    Angela Bassett stuns on the red carpet at the 2021 Golden Globes in a royal purple gown from Dolce & Gabbana. See the dramatic look here!

  • Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Reflect on Paramount Forcing Them to Cast White Actor in 'Coming to America'

    Across several interviews, Eddie Murphy also spoke on his plans to return to stand-up and the likelihood of him ever doing a song with Megan Thee Stallion.

  • Four Ohio State players make NFL.com’s top five position players in the 2021 NFL draft

    NFL.com's Bucky Brooks just released his top five players at every position and four Buckeyes are on the list. No. 2 overall QB – Justin Fields. No. 5 overall RB – Trey Sermon. No. 2 overall interior blocker – Wyatt Davis. No. 5 overall outside linebacker – Baron Browning

  • Alex Smith expecting to be released by WFT, Jags among landing spots that make sense

    With the Washington Football Team likely releasing veteran quarterback Alex Smith, the Jaguars could be a possible landing spot.

  • Target's Limited-Edition Home Collection With Levi's Gives Denim a Chic Upgrade— & We Want Everything

    When Target drops a limited-edition designer collaboration, don’t expect it to stay on shelves for long. Whether it’s their exclusive Hatch maternity collection or Easter decor, things always fly off the shelves. We predict such will be the case with the latest denim-chic Levi’s collection, which includes durable and thoughtfully made goods from home and […]

  • This is 2021's 'Car of the Year'

    2021's "Car of the Year" has been crowned...The Toyota YarisLocation: Geneva International Motor ShowThe petrol-electric hybrid beat six other cars for the titleSecond place went to the Fiat 500 Electricwith the Cupra Formentor in thirdSOUNDBITE) (English) ONE OF THE JURY MEMBERS AND DUTCH JOURNALIST, PETER HILHORST, SAYING:"Toyota Yaris is one of the seven finalists of the 2021 Car of the Year. I am driving it on typical Dutch B-roads which are twisted and narrow, they are bumpy and therefore they are perfect to test the suspension of this 4th generation Yaris. It's more fun to drive, very steering and more responsive handling, the strength is its versatility."

  • UConn freshman Paige Bueckers named Nancy Lieberman Award finalist

    Though Paige Bueckers is just a freshman, her stellar play on the court for UConn this season has made waves across the country, and garnered her a spot on the Nancy Lieberman Award finalists list.

  • 6 COVID-19 treatments helping patients survive

    New treatments target different stages of COVID-19, including before patients become sick enough to need a hospital. Juan Monino via Getty ImagesA year ago, when U.S. health authorities issued their first warning that COVID-19 would cause severe “disruption to everyday life,” doctors had no effective treatments to offer beyond supportive care. There is still no cure, but thanks to an unprecedented global research effort, several treatments are helping patients survive COVID-19 and stay out of the hospital altogether. COVID-19 treatments target two broad problems: the coronavirus’s ability to spread through the body, and the damage caused by the body’s immune system response. When the virus enters the body, it takes over cells and uses them to replicate itself. In response, the body sends inflammatory signals and immune cells to fight the virus. In some patients, that inflammatory response can continue even after the virus is under control, leading to damage in the lungs and other organs. The best tool is prevention, including using face masks and vaccines. Vaccines train the immune system to fight off attackers. With less risk of an uncontrolled infection, they can cut the risk of death from COVID-19 to near zero. But vaccine supplies are limited, even with a third vaccine now authorized for U.S. use, so treatments for infected patients remain crucial. As doctors who work with COVID-19 patients, we have been following the drug trials and success stories. Here are six treatments commonly used today for COVID-19. As you’ll see, timing matters. Treatments that can keep you out of the hospital Two promising types of treatments involve injecting antiviral antibodies into high-risk COVID-19 patients before the person becomes severely ill. Our bodies naturally create antibodies to recognize foreign invaders and help fight them off. But natural antibody production takes several days, and SARS-CoV-2 – the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 – replicates fast. Studies show that injecting patients with antibodies soon after symptoms begin can help protect patients against serious infection. Treatments for COVID-19 and their timing. Georgios D. Kitsios, CC BY-ND Monoclonal antibodies: These lab-engineered antibodies can bind to SARS-CoV-2 and prevent the virus from entering cells and infecting them. They include Bamlanivimab and the combined therapy casirivimab/imdevimab developed by Regeneron. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for these therapies because they have been found to protect high-risk patients from hospitalization and death. Once patients are sick enough to need hospitalization, however, studies haven’t found a proven benefit from them. Convalescent plasma: Another way to deliver antibodies involves blood drawn from patients who have recovered from COVID-19. Convalescent plasma is primarily given in research settings because the clinical evidence so far is mixed. Some trials show benefits early in the disease. Other studies have not shown any benefit in hospitalized patients. There may be a role for convalescent plasma as a supplemental therapy for some patients because of the growing threat of mutated SARS-CoV-2 variants, which may evade monoclonal antibody therapy. However, careful research is necessary. Treatments for hospitalized patients Once patients become so sick that they have to be hospitalized, treatments change. Most hospitalized patients have difficulty breathing and low oxygen levels. Low oxygen occurs when the virus and corresponding immune response injure the lungs, resulting in swelling in lung air sacs that restricts the amount of oxygen getting into the blood. Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 usually need supplemental medical oxygen to help them breathe. Doctors frequently treat patients on oxygen with the antiviral agent remdesivir and anti-inflammatory corticosteroids. Most hospitalized COVID-19 patients have trouble breathing and getting enough oxygen. AP Images/David Goldman Remdesivir: Remdesivir, originally designed to treat hepatitis C, stops the coronavirus from replicating itself by interfering with its genetic building blocks. It has been shown to shorten the length of hospital stays, and doctors may prescribe it to patients on oxygen shortly after arrival in the hospital. Corticosteroids: Steroids calm the body’s immune response and have been used for decades to treat inflammatory disorders. They are also widely available, cheap and well-studied medications, so they were among the first therapies to enter clinical trials for COVID-19. Several studies have shown that low-dose steroids reduce deaths in hospitalized patients who are on oxygen, including the sickest patients in the intensive care unit, or ICU. Following the findings of the landmark RECOVERY and REMAP-CAP COVID-19 studies, steroids are now the standard of care for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who are treated with oxygen. Blood thinners: Inflammation during COVID-19 and other viral infections can also increase the risk of blood clots, which can cause heart attacks, strokes and dangerous clots in the lungs. Many patients with COVID-19 are given the blood thinners heparin or enoxaparin to prevent clots before they occur. Early data from a large trial of COVID-19 patients suggests that hospitalized patients benefit from higher doses of blood thinners. Some patients with COVID-19 become so sick that they need an ICU for high levels of oxygen support or a ventilator to help them breathe. There are several therapies available for ICU patients, but ICU patients have not been found to benefit from high doses of blood thinners. Treating the sickest patients ICU patients with COVID-19 are more likely to survive if they receive steroids, studies have found. However, low-dose steroids alone may not be enough to curb excessive inflammation. Tocilizumab: Tocilizumab is a lab-generated antibody that blocks the interleukin-6 pathway, which can cause inflammation during COVID-19 and other diseases. New results from the REMAP-CAP trial that have not yet been peer-reviewed suggest that a single dose of tocilizumab given within one to two days after being placed on respiratory support reduced the risk of death in patients already receiving low-dose steroids. Tocilizumab has also been shown to benefit patients with high levels of inflammation in early results from another trial. These innovative therapies can help, but careful supportive care in the ICU is also crucial. Decades of extensive research have defined core management principles for helping patients with severe lung infections who need ventilators. These include avoiding underinflation and overinflation of the lung by the ventilator, treating pain and anxiety with low levels of sedative medications, and periodically placing certain patients with low oxygen levels on their belly, among many other interventions. The same key principles likely apply to patients with COVID-19 to help them survive and recover from a critical illness that can last weeks or months. Medical progress since the start of the pandemic has been awe-inspiring. Doctors now have vaccines, antiviral antibodies for high-risk outpatients and several treatments for hospitalized patients. Continued research will be crucial to improve our ability to fight a disease that has already claimed more than 2.5 million lives worldwide.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William G. Bain, University of Pittsburgh; Georgios D. Kitsios, University of Pittsburgh, and Tomeka L. Suber, University of Pittsburgh. Read more:What monoclonal antibodies are – and why we need them as well as a vaccineI’m a lung doctor testing the blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors as a treatment for the sick – a century-old idea that could be a fast track to treatment William G. Bain receives research funding from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs; the National Institutes of Health; the University of Pittsburgh Vascular Medicine Institute, the Hemophilia Center of Western Pennsylvania; and the Institute for Transfusion Medicine. Georgios D. Kitsios has received research funding from the National Institutes of Health, the Clinical and Translational Science Institute at the University of Pittsburgh, and Karius, Inc.Tomeka L. Suber receives research funding from the National Institutes of Health, Burroughs Wellcome Fund, and the Samuel and Emma Winters Foundation.

  • Minnesota court weighs murder charge in ex-officer's trial

    An appeals court considering whether to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd reacted with skepticism Monday to his attorney's arguments for keeping the charge out. Jury selection is scheduled to begin next Monday in Derek Chauvin's trial on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. Legal experts say reinstating the lesser count could increase the prosecution’s odds of getting a murder conviction in what will be one of Minnesota’s highest-profile trials ever.

  • Trump family mansion next to Mar-a-Lago on sale for $49m

    Asking price represents an increase of about 55 per cent per year since it was purchased from the ex-president’s sister three years ago

  • Will Harry and Meghan reveal 'shocking' royal secrets? What to expect from their Oprah interview

    Fans and critics anticipate a big Sunday for royals on TV: Harry and Meghan will chat with Oprah in the U.S., while the queen is televised in the U.K.

  • Democrats to take up immigration reform next week

    The House will vote on two immigration bills next week, including one to protect undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Tuesday on a call with the Democratic caucus.Why it matters: This is likely the only realistic shot the Biden administration has at this point to pass immigration reform.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe two bills, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act and the American Dream and Promise Act, both passed the House with bipartisan support last Congress.The first one would provide permanent residency for undocumented farmworkers, while the other would allow undocumented immigrants who came to the states as children to stay in the country and apply for citizenship.Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) introduced a Senate version of the Dream Act last month, indicating the bill has at least some bipartisan support in the Senate.Americans overwhelmingly support letting undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children stay in the country and apply for citizenship.Between the lines: Democrats are still whipping Biden's U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, which would reverse many executive orders handed down by the Trump administration, possibly providing citizenship for more than 11 million undocumented immigrants.But congressional sources tell Axios the House does not have the votes on the comprehensive bill.What's next: After campaigning against former President Donald Trump by accusing him of putting "kids in cages," Biden is now seeing a brewing child migrant problem. More than 700 children who crossed from Mexico into the United States without their parents were held in Border Patrol custody as of last week. A crisis at the border could make it even harder for Congress to pass substantial immigration reforms.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Get Ready For More Powerful Mopars

    At least that’s what we’re being told…

  • This Tineco cordless vac is basically a Dyson—and it's on sale for just $99 at Walmart

    We've found the cleaning machine of your dreams, and it's $50 off.