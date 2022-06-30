33 years later family still waits for answers into the disappearance of Barbara Miller

Jun. 30—SUNBURY — It's been 33 years since Barbara Miller went missing. Family members are still searching for answers regarding the 30-year-old's disappearance.

Miller was reported missing by her estranged ex-boyfriend on July 5, 1989. The last time anyone saw her was at the wedding of her best friend, Lori Wands, in Mifflinburg on June 30.

Lynn Miller, a relative of Barbara Miller, said the family is still seeking answers.

"I am still trying to figure out why this isn't over yet," she said. "I know there is an investigation still going on but I, as well as the rest of our family, am hopeful. I want to stay positive but I don't know that I can be.

"It's been long enough. We want the answers to all of this."

The investigation into the case has come and gone over the past three decades.

Sunbury police have declined comment and the state attorney general's office does not confirm or deny any active investigations.

A year after Miller went missing, Sunbury police first reported they believed Miller may have been murdered. Police started interviewing potential witnesses, including Mike Egan, a former Sunbury police detective, according to police.

Egan told police at the time he had nothing to do with her disappearance. He said the last time he saw Barbara Miller, she left with two men to go to a motorcycle event after returning home from the wedding. Egan recently declined an interview with The Daily Item but maintained he had nothing to do with Miller's disappearance.

In a 2017 lawsuit filed by Egan against several members of the media, including The Daily Item, Egan claimed he moved out of Miller's house two months prior to her disappearance because her friends didn't trust him because he was a former police officer. Egan claimed he dropped Miller off at 5 p.m. at a bar in Milton and he watched her get into a vehicle with an unknown man and that was the last time he saw her, according to the lawsuit, which was dismissed by Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor shortly after it was filed.

Only minor updates in the case occurred from 1990 until 2002, when Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor pronounced Miller legally dead. That's when then Sunbury Police Officer Degg Stark began to investigate tips.

For the next three years until 2005, Stark visited several locations in and around Sunbury, including a water-filled strip mine near Trevorton called "The Canyon" after receiving tips Miller's body may be there. Stark also visited 239 Penn St., where Miller once lived and the caves located outside of Sunbury, along Route 147.

In 2009, Sunbury police again received more information about the case. Former Sunbury Chief Steve Mazzeo said he received information regarding a home along Front Street in Milton, a property owned by Northumberland County Judge Sam Ranck at the time of Barbara Miller's disappearance. Mazzeo said he was told there wasn't enough evidence to search a home along Front Street in Milton. At the time of Barbara Miller's disappearance, Ranck owned the home, which was lived in by Cathy Reitenbach, the sister of Egan, according to court documents. Ranck died in 2012.

In 2016, former Sunbury Police Chief Tim Miller reopened the case. Chief Miller — unrelated to Barbara Miller — found the tip in the Sunbury police report system saying the missing woman's body was possibly buried at 751 N. Front St., in Milton. After finding numerous references to the address in police reports, Chief Miller requested a search warrant for the residence. The tip led him to believe Barbara Miller could have been buried in the basement or entombed in a wall inside the home.

Miller and a team of contractors, police and Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley removed walls and several tons of soil from the home during a week-long dig. Additional searches in the Penn Street home and a pond near Lewisburg were also conducted during this window.

Miller and Sgt. Travis Bremigen would not say what they discovered if anything, and within months of the search the state Attorney General's Office had taken over the case.

Since then, there have been no updates or even a confirmation the case is still being investigated.

Barbara Miller's cousin, Susan Zimmerman, said she was feeling sad as the anniversary of her relative's disappearance approached.

"I miss her and I have been very sad about all of it," Zimmerman said. "I pray it soon end we can get closure."

Lynn Miller and Zimmerman said they have not given up on investigators.

"I'd like to think they are still going on this and things are moving forward but I just don't know," Lynn Miller said "We are still hopeful."

"I have faith things will happen," Zimmerman said.