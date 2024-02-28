330K Jeep Grand Cherokees recalled to fix steering wheel issue

More than 330,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees were recalled this week by Chrysler, due to a steering wheel issue that could cause drivers to lose control of their vehicle.

The vehicles were recalled specifically because the “upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle” may separate on the steering wheel and fall out, which would result in a loss of vehicle control and a higher risk of crashing, according to documents released this week by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall is affecting 2021-2023 models of the Grand Cherokee and will affect at least 338,238 vehicles. Owners will be notified via letters that are expected to be mailed by April 12.

Owners can also contact NHTSA for more information, the release said.

To remedy the recall, dealers will replace the upper control arm pinch bolts free of charge for owners who have affected vehicles.

Drivers may notice an “indication of any warning” by hearing an abnormal noise when driving over bumps, NHTSA documents say.

An investigation was opened into Cherokees in June 2023. The vehicle build records were examined, car parts were tested and assembly methods were reviewed to determine the affected vehicles.

As of January 2024, there are no accidents or injuries related to the issue, NHTSA said.

Automaker Stellantis said a routine review of customer feedback led to the discovery. The company said that while no injuries or accidents have been found due to the issue, they urge all customers to “follow the instructions on their recall notices.”

Stellantis said additional vehicles will be subject to recall, including more than 18,000 in Canada, nearly 4,000 in Mexico and about 16,000 elsewhere outside of North America.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.