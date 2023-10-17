$332k grant given to DUI probation supervision program in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno County Probation Department announced on Tuesday they received funds for an intensive probation supervision program for high-risk DUI offenders with multiple DUI convictions.

The California Office of Traffic Safety says the $332,000 grant will go toward check-ins with probationers to make sure they are following court-ordered terms of their probation and prevent probationers from re-offending.

“This grant will allow us to tackle the complex issues surrounding repeat DUI offenders,

providing vital resources and guidance to break the cycle of alcohol-related offenses,” said Fresno County Probation, Assistant Deputy Chief, Natalie Brackemyre. “With this funding, we can create safer roads and a healthier community by reducing the incidence of DUI offenses.”

Additionally, the Office of Traffic Safety says probation grant will also pay for warrant operations targeting probation violations and/or DUI suspects who do not appear in court, alcohol testing, officer training in Standard Field Sobriety Testing (SFST), distribution of DUI “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) alerts and collaborating with courts and prosecutors to establish probation terms and conditions.

The grant program is said to run through September 2024.

