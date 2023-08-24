33rd Annual Library Auction planned for library in Lewisburg

Aug. 24—LEWISBURG — The 33rd annual auction: Leafing Through the Stacks is set for the Public Library for Union County on Sept. 30.

Held at the library, this fundraising event begins at 6 p.m. and features complimentary wine and beer, heavy hors d'oeuvres and desserts, and both silent and live auctions. Creative Plantscapes has lent its support as the underwriter of the event.

Guests can bid on unique items including jewelry, trip packages, gift certificates and more while socializing with community members and business owners who also support the library. The event also includes a 50/50 raffle. Raffle tickets are available for purchase now for $5 each at the library and online at https://bit.ly/PLUCAuction2023. The drawing will be held the night of the auction. Winner need not be present to win.

Tickets for the auction event are $75 each and are available for purchase at the library's checkout desk and online at https://bit.ly/PLUCAuction2023. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis until sold out. All proceeds from the event are used to augment the collection of books and materials available for the community to borrow at the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg.

For more information on the auction or to purchase tickets, visit the library at 255 Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg or call 570-523-1172.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER