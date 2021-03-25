34% of Americans hesitant to get vaccinated would get Johnson & Johnson; AstraZeneca releases updated information: Live COVID-19 updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

America's long stretch of dwindling coronavirus cases has stalled, and rapid increases in some states could count for more than ongoing declines in others. U.S. health officials expressed concern Wednesday about the plateau and refused to say the nation has turned the corner on the coronavirus pandemic.

"I continue to be worried about the latest data and the apparent stall we’re seeing in the trajectory of the pandemic," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

The U.S. is reporting a seven-day average of about 55,000 new cases per day, up 3% from the previous week. The country is also reporting about 4,600 new hospitalizations and nearly 1,000 deaths per day, Walensky said. And the U.S. surpassed 30 million coronavirus cases Wednesday afternoon, once again reaching a dubious milestone much faster than any other country.

"When you’re at that level, I don’t think you can declare victory," Dr. Anthony Fauci said during the briefing. "We are at the corner. Whether or not we’re going to be turning that corner remains to be seen."

On one hand, about 2.5 million Americans are being vaccinated each day, according to Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser for COVID-19 response. And data on frontline healthcare workers in Texas, California and Israel suggest COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing coronavirus infections in real-world settings, according to three new studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine Tuesday.

But spring breakers are shirking COVID restrictions and states are lifting masking restrictions. Utah’s mask mandate will end April 10 after Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill that lays out a new timeline for lifting some of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Also in the news:

►AstraZeneca released updated information on its COVID-19 clinical trial Wednesday evening, showing an effectiveness rate of 76% instead of the 79% rate it claimed earlier in the week.

►Moncef Slaoui, former scientific head of Operation Warp Speed, the government's COVID-19 vaccine development effort, has been fired by GlaxoSmithKline after an internal investigation found he sexually harassed a fellow employee several years ago.

►Kansas says it will be receiving only a fraction of the 100,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19 that it had expected next week, due to production issues.

►A hospital on Maui had to throw out nearly 1,400 vaccine doses after a refrigerator thawing the vials did not properly seal.

►Louisiana will end its limits Monday on which adults can receive the coronavirus vaccine, giving access to anyone 16 and older who wants to schedule an appointment. Idaho Gov. Brad Little also announced Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will be open to all state residents 16 and up starting April 5.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has over 30 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 545,200 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: 124.6 million cases and 2.74 million deaths. More than 169.2 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and 130 million have been administered, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: A growing share of Americans would feel safe resuming activities like dining out or flying within a few weeks of their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but 25% to 30% would wait until the nation reaches herd immunity, according to a Harris Poll survey for USA TODAY. Read the full story.

USA TODAY is tracking COVID-19 news. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

34% of people hesitant to get vaccinated willing to get Johnson & Johnson shot

34.1% of adults in the U.S. report having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and those who aren't vaccinated and would get the shot say they are relatively brand agnostic, according to a new survey by Survey Monkey on vaccine hesitancy.

66% of people willing to get the shot would be up for the Moderna vaccine, while 70% are willing to get the Pfizer vaccine and 67% are willing to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But just 51% of people still unvaccinated say they would get it if offered to them.

However, 34% of "people who are hesitant to get vaccinated are willing to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine than the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines," the company said in their weekly newsletter.

Reports: Andrew Cuomo's family got priority to COVID tests early in pandemic

In the early months of the pandemic, when COVID-19 tests were scarce, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo vowed to make the testing available to those most in need.

Turns out that included his family members and other well-connected people close to his administration, according to reports Wednesday night.

Both The Washington Post and the Times Union in Albany reported that Cuomo's office arranged coronavirus testing for his family, including his CNN anchor brother, Chris Cuomo, and other influential people with close Cuomo ties.

The testing was conducted at times at people's homes and in part by Dr. Eleanor Adams, an epidemiologist who was a special advisor to the state Health Department, the reports said, citing unnamed sources.

The Times Union, which first reported the details, said Adams' trips including going to the Long Island home of Chris Cuomo, who announced in late March 2020 that he was positive for COVID and detailed his battle with the virus nightly on his show — on which the governor often appeared last year.

Cuomo's office did not deny the reports, but said the state was trying to test as many people as possible to develop a contact tracing program, citing the door-to-door efforts to test residents in New Rochelle, the Westchester County community that was the first COVID hot spot in the nation.

-- Joseph Spector, New York State Team

Facebook and Twitter must crackdown on COVID-19 vaccine hoaxes and lies, 12 state attorneys general say

A dozen state attorneys general on Wednesday called on Facebook and Twitter to take more aggressive action against conspiracy theories, hoaxes and lies that are undermining public confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines.

“The people and groups spreading falsehoods and misleading Americans about the safety of coronavirus vaccines are threatening the health of our communities, slowing progress in getting our residents protected from the virus, and undermining economic recovery in our states,” the letter from Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and 11 other Democratic state attorneys general said. “We call on you to take immediate steps to fully enforce your companies’ guidelines against vaccine misinformation.”

The letter to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey also cited research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate and Anti-Vax Watch showing that a small number of anti-vaccine accounts are responsible for falsehoods about the safety of the vaccines that have reached more than 59 million on Facebook, Instagram, Google’s YouTube and Twitter.

-- Jessica Guynn

Data from three new studies show real-world vaccine effectiveness

Data on frontline healthcare workers in Texas, California and Israel suggest COVID-19 vaccines are effective in preventing coronavirus infections in real-world settings, according to three new studies published in the New England Journal of Medicine Tuesday.

"For those who were fully vaccinated, the infection rate was extremely low," Fauci said during a briefing Wednesday, calling the studies "a real proof positive of the importance of vaccination."

  • At the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, only four of more than 8,000 fully vaccinated employees tested positive for COVID-19 as of late January, according to health system officials. "The effect of vaccination on the preservation of our workforce has been dramatic," hospital officials wrote. "Real-world experience with SARS-CoV-2 vaccination at UTSW has shown a marked reduction in the incidence of infections among employees."

  • Among healthcare workers at the University of California-San Diego and the University of California-Los Angeles, the risk of testing positive for COVID-19 after vaccination was about 1%, according to health system officials. "The rarity of positive test results 14 days after administration of the second dose of vaccine is encouraging and suggests that the efficacy of these vaccines is maintained outside the trial setting."

  • At Hadassah Hebrew University Medical Center in Jerusalem, officials found vaccinations among healthcare workers "resulted in a major reduction of new cases of COVID-19 among those who received two doses of the vaccine, even when a surge of the B.1.1.7 variant was noted in up to 80% of cases." The officials said the findings "suggest that widespread and effective vaccination among health care workers provides a safe environment, even in the presence of a high rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the community."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID newes: Cases plateau, 2.5 million vaccines a day, variants rise

Recommended Stories

  • Andrew Yang Says Atlanta Shooting Was 'Clear as Day' a Hate Crime

    New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang has called the recent shooting in Atlanta a hate crime during an anti-Asian hate rally in Chinatown. Yang and his wife, Evelyn, joined hundreds of New Yorkers at Columbus Park on March 21 in condemning the wave of anti-Asian violence across the country. Yang addressed last week’s incident that took the lives of eight people, including six Asian women.

  • Kayleigh McEnany slams Biden administration for 'unprecedented' lack of media access to border

    Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany explains why she thinks the Biden administration is denying the media access to migrant facilities at the border.

  • Brighter outlook for US as vaccinations rise and deaths fall

    More than three months into the U.S. vaccination drive, many of the numbers paint an increasingly encouraging picture, with 70% of Americans 65 and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and COVID-19 deaths dipping below 1,000 a day on average for the first time since November. Also, dozens of states have thrown open vaccinations to all adults or are planning to do so in a matter of weeks. “I'm often asked, are we turning the corner?” Fauci said at a White House briefing.

  • You can get COVID-19 after a vaccine but it's rare, 2 new studies find

    A handful of "breakthrough" cases have popped up post-vaccine, but it's no reason for concern - just a reminder not to throw out your mask.

  • Health of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is satisfactory, says Russian prison service

    Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's health is stable and satisfactory, Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service said on Thursday, a day after his allies raised the alarm over his condition. Navalny's allies said on Wednesday that they were concerned by a deterioration in his health and his lawyers said they had not been allowed to visit him in prison. The penitentiary service said prisons in the Vladimir region, where Navalny is being held, had carried out medical examinations on inmates on Wednesday.

  • A Spotlight On Israel's Rollout Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine, Why Some Have Privacy Concerns

    Israel has been hailed for its success with its coronavirus vaccine rollout, claiming the honors of having the highest per-capita vaccine administration in the world. It's moving vigorously ahead with the target of getting 80% of the country's 9.2 million people vaccinated by May. Israel Government Drumbeats Success: The government and media are hyping up the success the nation has had with vaccination. For those in power, a higher rate of vaccine administration brings the possibility of opening up the economy in a big way, kickstarting growth after the swoon witnessed in the course of the pandemic. Preliminary estimates released by Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics in February showed that the domestic economy contracted by a less-than-feared 2.4% in 2020. This was the worst performance since the state of Israel came into being in 1948. If not for the resilience shown by exports and consumer spending, the contraction would have been worse. The Drive That Hastened Adoption: In mid-November, Israel contracted with U.S. health care company Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and its German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) for the supply of 8 million doses of the combine's vaccine, which has received regulatory approval for emergency use in several nations. Those who have received both doses of the vaccine and those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 are allowed to download a Ministry of Health app that issues a unique QR code. This code is intended to serve as a passport for citizens to access public places such as gyms, theaters, restaurants and bars. The whole vaccination process has been streamlined, from being notified through a text message, to booking for both doses through a link provided in the text message to reminders for non-responders. The vaccination process is digitized, with patient data input on a smartphone app. The inoculated individuals are sent a link through text message to report any adverse reactions. The urgency shown by the government in pulling in those staying on the fence has been to get as many people vaccinated as possible to attain herd immunity before mutant strains begin to inflict further damage to lives and the economy. Is Israel really the poster child of the global vaccination drive? As is always the case, there are two sides to the story: there has been disgruntlement among a section of the population who see the endeavor as being forced on them. Related Link: Pfizer Expects COVID-19 Vaccine To Bring B In Revenue This Year Pushback To Pfizer Deal Grows: Questions are now being raised by some quarters regarding the administration of the vaccine. The government released an epidemiological collaboration agreement between Israel and Pfizer Jan. 17 with some details redacted. Israel's sharing of government health information with Pfizer has led to some citizens voicing privacy concerns, according to The Washington Post. The document shows the parties have agreed to share de-identified data regarding vaccination compliance in a real-world context to evaluate whether herd immunity protection is observed during the vaccination program rollout. Another point of contention is the government's proposed plan to begin vaccinating children ages 12-16. Some adolescents who have underlying conditions that make them vulnerable to coronavirus infection have already reportedly been vaccinated. In the U.S., Pfizer's emergency use authorization is for ages 16 years and above, and the company has yet to commence a pediatric trial to expand the label to include younger children. Comments by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla in an NBC interview that Israel can be considered as the world's lab have not gone over well with everyone. Bourla based his statement on the fact that Israel is using only Pfizer's vaccine and that a relatively higher proportion of the population is vaccinated. Related Link: Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccination Could Protect Pregnant Women, Newborns, Study In Israel Suggests: What's Next: Israelis went to the polls Tuesday to elect members to its Parliament — the Knesset — in a snap election. The ruling party coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party is banking big on the success thus far achieved with the vaccination drive. The election results are expected to shed more light on the country's perception of the inoculation campaign. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFDA Decisions For Pfizer, Eli Lilly And Bluebird Bio, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, Plus New Data And EarningsNovavax Stock Down 32% From Recent Highs: Is The COVID-19 Play A Buy Ahead of Key Readouts?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Facebook Testing App for Prisoners Re-Entering Society

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. is building a service for people who are transitioning from prison back into society, part of an apparent effort within the company to create more products for marginalized communities.A promotion for new software called The Re-Entry App was shared at the top of some users’ Instagram feeds on Wednesday. The notification, proposing help with “preparing for life after prison with community support,” asked users to click for early access to try the app and provide feedback.“We’ve been exploring different ways to help close gaps faced by those in marginalized communities across our apps,” a Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement. “This was only intended to be an internal test and we took down the notice as soon as we learned it briefly ran externally.” Facebook often experiments with service and app ideas that never materialize or morph into something else.Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said last June that he wanted Facebook to start “building products to advance racial justice” and Instagram has an equity team that builds “new features that respond to the needs of underserved communities.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tight Israeli vote means Arab Islamist could choose next PM

    After a hard-fought election, an Arab Islamist could choose Israel's next prime minister. Tuesday's elections have left a razor-thin margin between a right-wing coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a diverse array of parties bent on ousting him. To prevail, each side may need the support of an Arab Islamist party that appears to have clinched just five seats in the 120-member Knesset but is not committed to either, according to near-final results.

  • Damian Williams Could Become Manhattan’s First Black U.S. Attorney

    Damian Williams, a longtime New York prosecutor who currently heads the Securities and Commodities Task Force in the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York, is now being considered to lead the office.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Border crossings strain resources in Rio Grande Valley

    Elmer Maldonado spent a week in immigration custody with his 1-year-old son after crossing the Rio Grande through Texas to request asylum. One night, the Honduran father and son slept on the dirt under a bridge shivering from the cold temperatures at an intake site where large groups of migrants turn themselves in to Border Patrol officers. Children traveling without their parents go to federal shelters that are also quickly filling up.

  • There are 3 good reasons for Texas basketball to keep Shaka Smart as coach | Opinion

    After its loss to Abilene Christian in the NCAA Tournament, Texas has a hard decision to make about the fate of its men’s basketball coach.

  • Duckworth and Hirono are right. Asian Americans deserve more than tokenism from Biden.

    The real mark of progress is when people of color are shaping policies that affect all of us, in roles that have nothing to do with their communities.

  • H&M faces boycott calls in China for refusing to buy Xinjiang cotton over Uyghur abuse

    Retail chain H&M is facing a potential boycott in China for refusing to use cotton from Xinjiang over concerns about the human rights abuse of Uyghur Muslims in the region.Driving the news: Influential groups with ties to the ruling Chinese Communist Party on Wednesday led an outcry on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, over a statement on the retail giant's website that states it's "deeply concerned" by abuse reports, per Bloomberg. Nike was also attacked on the site for expressing similar concerns, the New York Times notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: China vowed retaliatory sanctions after the U.S. and other nations imposed sanctions this week against the country's ruling Communist Party for what they've determined is the genocide of Uyghurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang.Now influential groups on Weibo are calling on the government to take action against Western clothing manufacturers.What's happening: The Communist Youth League, a powerful Chinese Communist Party group, said in one post: "Want to make money in China while spreading false rumors and boycotting Xinjiang cotton? Wishful thinking."The group echoed a post by China's army that H&M's policy was "ignorant and arrogant," the NYT notes.State broadcaster CCTV in a statement accused H&M of miscalculating by trying to "play a righteous hero" and that the company "will definitely pay a heavy price for its wrong action.""By Wednesday evening, at least three major Chinese e-commerce platforms — Pinduoduo, Jingdong and Tmall — had removed H&M from search results and withdrawn its products from sale," the Times reports.Meanwhile, two Chinese celebrities who represented H&M announced they're severing ties with the clothing store over its stance as they are against "attempts to smear China," which denies the rights abuse allegations, per Bloomberg.What they're saying: H&M and Nike didn't immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. But H&M China said a post on Weibo that the retailer didn't "represent any political position," that it "respects Chinese consumers" and is "committed to long-term investment and development in China.:More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Demi Lovato 'Couldn't See' Her Shoes or Tweeze Eyebrows After Overdose: 'The Implications Were Difficult'

    "It's incredible how the human body just adapts to new disabilities," the singer tells PEOPLE about her recovery following her 2018 drug overdose

  • The Latest: Philippine leader orders mayors investigated

    The Philippine president has ordered at least nine city and town mayors investigated for possible charges after they reportedly jumped ahead of a priority list led by 1.7 million health workers and got injected with COVID-19 vaccine amid a shortage in supply. President Rodrigo Duterte said in a televised meeting Wednesday night with key Cabinet members that aside from the mayors, the son of an actress also got immunized. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III reported to Duterte that just slightly more than 508,000 of a total 1.7 million doctors, nurses and other health workers have been immunized and added that only 1.5 million vaccine doses, all donated by China and the WHO, have arrived in the country so far.

  • Mystery remains about Sputnik vaccines seized in Mexico

    Mexican prosecutors said Wednesday they remain unsure about whether the supposed Russian coronavirus vaccines seized in Mexico last week are real or fake. The Attorney General’s Office said the Mexican government's medical safety commission still hasn’t said what was in 1,155 vials found in false bottoms of ice chests aboard a private plane bound for Honduras. Initially, the Russian vaccine’s distributor said they were not real Sputnik V vaccines.

  • Health Canada will not alter AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine recommendations after U.S. concerns

    While the U.S. warns the public about "outdated information" on the efficacy of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Health Canada is not changing its recommendations for the vaccine at this point.

  • ‘There were gasps as Camilla failed to smash the bottle’: The omens behind cruise ship christenings

    After what seemed like an eternity of gloomy cruise news, the past week has brought a slew of announcements that several cruise lines will resume sailings this summer. Viking has even confirmed its newest ocean ship – Viking Venus – will be christened by broadcaster and journalist Anne Diamond on May 17. Last year was supposed to be a bumper 12 months for new cruise ships. But the pandemic meant highly anticipated naming ceremonies across the globe were postponed. Even the much-hyped debut for Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady in Miami was axed. Sir Richard Branson’s best laid plans were not the only ones to be thwarted. Enchanted Princess, Odyssey of the Seas, Mardi Gras, Celebrity Apex, MSC Virtuosa, Costa Firenze, Spirit of Adventure and Silver Moon are still primed for an anticipated champagne-fuelled naming spectacle.

  • Spaniards line up for AstraZeneca amid concerns over vaccine

    Desperate to finally put the coronavirus pandemic behind them, thousands of Spaniards lined up to get shots of AstraZeneca on Wednesday as the European country became the latest to restart use of the vaccine whose credibility has suffered a series of setbacks recently. Like neighboring countries that had halted use of the vaccine while examining possible adverse effects, Spain’s health officials are now trying to restore confidence in the shot, one of three currently available in the European Union. Spain's pivot back to AstraZeneca comes just a day after another blow to its reputation, when American officials said that the British-Swedish drug company may have included “outdated information” in touting the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in a U.S. trial.